https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/houthis-claim-successful-strike-against-israel-vow-to-continue-attacks-1114797560.html
Houthis Claim Successful Strike Against Israel, Vow to Continue Attacks
Houthis Claim Successful Strike Against Israel, Vow to Continue Attacks
The Yemeni militia began a barrage of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel “in support of the Palestinian people” last month
2023-11-07T18:09+0000
2023-11-07T18:09+0000
2023-11-07T18:09+0000
military
israel defense forces (idf)
houthis
houthi
israel
gaza
yemen
middle east
arrow
f-35i
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101473452_0:36:770:469_1920x0_80_0_0_831a5b1e043f8aa34c1d3deb37e4609a.png
The Houthis have reported successful strikes against “sensitive Israeli targets,” and vowed to continue attacks until Tel Aviv stops its attacks in Gaza.The militia stressed that it would “continue to carry out more qualitative military operations in support of…the Palestinian people and in response to the calls of our great Yemeni people and all nation [sic] until the brutal Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops.”The Houthi-controlled part of Yemen is more than 2,000 km away from Israel, and the militia’s ballistic missiles and drones would have to traverse a dense network of air defenses stood up by the Israel Defense Forces and its American allies, who have established an air defense perimeter using warships stationed in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia and Jordan have also activated their air defense capabilities to watch out for Houthi attacks targeting Israel.Despite the odds arrayed against it, the militia, which has held out against a massive US and UK-backed Arab coalition’s intervention in Yemen for over five years running, has nevertheless vowed to continue attacking Israel until the war in Gaza is stopped.Israeli media have counted at least four Houthi attack attempts since the October 7 escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, and said that all of them have been defeated before reaching Israel.Geography appears to be a key factor limiting the effectiveness of Houthi drone and missile attacks, with their previous campaign of asymmetrical warfare attacks on members of the US-backed Arab coalition enjoying a great deal more success over the years.The Houthis are known low-cost missile and drone designs, spending thousands or tens of thousands of dollars on weapons which the US and Israeli has to spend between $300,000 to several million dollars apiece to shoot down. Nevertheless, the Houthis’ economic capabilities are also limited. Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the world, and has suffered a years’ long blockade and humanitarian crisis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/israel-boasts-destruction-of-houthi-ballistic-cruise-missiles-in-space-using-f-35s--videos-1114748927.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/western-failure-to-make-unified-call-for-gaza-ceasefire-driving-regional-escalation-1114645681.html
israel
gaza
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101473452_49:0:721:504_1920x0_80_0_0_27d943ae60cfa32efa0be21ea34d1935.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
yemen, houthi, israel, palestine, missile, drone, attack, strike, air defense, middle east, regional crisis, yemeni attacks on israeli, houthis attack israel
yemen, houthi, israel, palestine, missile, drone, attack, strike, air defense, middle east, regional crisis, yemeni attacks on israeli, houthis attack israel
Houthis Claim Successful Strike Against Israel, Vow to Continue Attacks
The Yemeni militia began a barrage of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel “in support of the Palestinian people” last month, with the Israeli military releasing footage last week showing the apparent destruction of incoming ballistic and cruise missiles using its Arrow missile defense system and the F-35I fighter jet.
The Houthis have reported successful strikes against “sensitive Israeli targets,” and vowed to continue attacks until Tel Aviv stops its attacks in Gaza.
“With the help of God Almighty, the Yemeni Armed Forces fires a batch of drones during last few hours at various sensitive Israeli enemy targets in the occupied territories. The operation halted movement at the targeted bases and airports for several hours,” the militia said
in a statement early Tuesday morning.
The militia stressed that it would “continue to carry out more qualitative military operations in support of…the Palestinian people and in response to the calls of our great Yemeni people and all nation [sic] until the brutal Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops.”
The IDF did not respond to the statement. Israeli media said
there were no reports of air raid sirens or infiltration alerts pointing to an aerial intrusion being triggered, and that the drones may have been shot down by the Jordanian military.
The Houthi-controlled part of Yemen is more than 2,000 km away from Israel, and the militia’s ballistic missiles and drones would have to traverse a dense network of air defenses stood up by the Israel Defense Forces and its American allies, who have established an air defense perimeter using warships stationed in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia and Jordan have also activated their air defense capabilities to watch out for Houthi attacks targeting Israel.
Despite the odds arrayed against it, the militia, which has held out against a massive US and UK-backed Arab coalition’s intervention in Yemen for over five years running, has nevertheless vowed to continue attacking Israel until the war in Gaza is stopped.
Israeli media have counted at least four
Houthi attack attempts since the October 7 escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, and said that all of them have been defeated before reaching Israel.
Geography appears to be a key factor limiting the effectiveness of Houthi drone and missile attacks, with their previous campaign of asymmetrical warfare attacks on members of the US-backed Arab coalition enjoying a great deal more success over the years.
The Houthis are known low-cost missile and drone designs, spending thousands or tens of thousands of dollars on weapons which the US and Israeli has to spend between $300,000 to several million dollars apiece to shoot down. Nevertheless, the Houthis’ economic capabilities are also limited. Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the world, and has suffered a years’ long blockade and humanitarian crisis.