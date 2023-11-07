https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/houthis-claim-successful-strike-against-israel-vow-to-continue-attacks-1114797560.html

Houthis Claim Successful Strike Against Israel, Vow to Continue Attacks

Houthis Claim Successful Strike Against Israel, Vow to Continue Attacks

The Yemeni militia began a barrage of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel “in support of the Palestinian people” last month

The Houthis have reported successful strikes against “sensitive Israeli targets,” and vowed to continue attacks until Tel Aviv stops its attacks in Gaza.The militia stressed that it would “continue to carry out more qualitative military operations in support of…the Palestinian people and in response to the calls of our great Yemeni people and all nation [sic] until the brutal Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops.”The Houthi-controlled part of Yemen is more than 2,000 km away from Israel, and the militia’s ballistic missiles and drones would have to traverse a dense network of air defenses stood up by the Israel Defense Forces and its American allies, who have established an air defense perimeter using warships stationed in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia and Jordan have also activated their air defense capabilities to watch out for Houthi attacks targeting Israel.Despite the odds arrayed against it, the militia, which has held out against a massive US and UK-backed Arab coalition’s intervention in Yemen for over five years running, has nevertheless vowed to continue attacking Israel until the war in Gaza is stopped.Israeli media have counted at least four Houthi attack attempts since the October 7 escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, and said that all of them have been defeated before reaching Israel.Geography appears to be a key factor limiting the effectiveness of Houthi drone and missile attacks, with their previous campaign of asymmetrical warfare attacks on members of the US-backed Arab coalition enjoying a great deal more success over the years.The Houthis are known low-cost missile and drone designs, spending thousands or tens of thousands of dollars on weapons which the US and Israeli has to spend between $300,000 to several million dollars apiece to shoot down. Nevertheless, the Houthis’ economic capabilities are also limited. Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the world, and has suffered a years’ long blockade and humanitarian crisis.

