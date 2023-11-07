LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 8 People - Reports
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
The IDF has since 27 October been conducting its expanded operation in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas militants and rescue hostages.
On 1 November, Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing to allow between 5,000 and 7,000 foreigners to leave Gaza as part of a deal announced Wednesday.
On Sunday, Hamas called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to create an international committee to inspect hospitals in the Gaza Strip to refute IDF’s statements that the buildings are being used for military purposes.
The death toll from Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 10,000, Al Arabiya reported on Monday, citing the enclave's health ministry.
04:51 GMT 07.11.2023
UAE to Set Up Field Hospital in Gaza Strip - State Media
The United Arab Emirates will deploy a 150-bed field hospital to treat the wounded in the Gaza Strip as part of the humanitarian operation "Gallant Knight 3" announced by the country's president, Emirati news agency WAM reported on Monday.
The UAE sent five aircraft with the necessary equipment on board, the report said, adding that the cargo will be unloaded at El Arish International Airport in Egypt and then transported to the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 8 People - Reports
At least eight people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser medical complex in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The medical complex, which includes, among other things, a children's hospital was hit directly and indirectly by Israeli missiles, the broadcaster reported.
At the same time, at least two Palestinians were killed and several others were injured after the Israeli air force struck the vicinities of Kamal Adwan and Al-Quds hospitals in Gaza, the broadcaster said.