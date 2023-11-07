LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Airstrike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza Kills 8 People - Reports

UAE to Set Up Field Hospital in Gaza Strip - State Media

The United Arab Emirates will deploy a 150-bed field hospital to treat the wounded in the Gaza Strip as part of the humanitarian operation "Gallant Knight 3" announced by the country's president, Emirati news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The UAE sent five aircraft with the necessary equipment on board, the report said, adding that the cargo will be unloaded at El Arish International Airport in Egypt and then transported to the Gaza Strip.