Netherlands to Provide Romania with Five F-16s to Train Ukrainian Pilots

The Netherlands and Denmark were the first to agree to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. The White House confirmed that Ukraine would receive fighter jets from third countries after the training of its pilots is completed.

Kajsa Ollongren, the Defense Minister of the Netherlands, has announced that The Hague has plans to deliver the initial batch of F-16 fighters to Kiev by 2024. Additionally, the Netherlands aims to send 12 to 18 of these fighters to a training center, which will be under Romanian management, to train Ukrainian pilots.Russia's Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin told Sputnik that the Dutch government is turning a blind eye to the fact that the delivery of its F-16 fighter jets to Kiev may prolong the conflict in Ukraine and cause further suffering to the Ukrainian people.As mentioned earlier, NATO members are poised to provide Ukraine with a significant fleet of over 70 F-16 fighter jets. This action has led to extensive preparatory efforts within the Russian military. Moscow's armed forces have responded by bolstering their air defense capabilities, specifically by upgrading crucial systems like the S-300, S-400, and Buk missile systems. These enhancements aim to counter the threat posed by the NATO aircraft.Currently, the United States and Denmark are actively involved in training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16s. US Air Forces Europe Commander James B. Heckler underscored the complexity of this undertaking during a summer briefing, warning that it could take a significant period of "four or five years" to achieve a high level of proficiency among Ukrainian pilots in handling F-16 aircraft. He also noted that while these fighters are a valuable asset, they are not a panacea on the battlefield, emphasizing that they may not be the comprehensive solution that Kiev is seeking.

