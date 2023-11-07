https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/prisoner-of-war-there-are-as-much-drugs-as-dirt-in-ukrainian-armed-forces-1114792474.html
PoW: 'There Are as Much Drugs as Dirt' in Ukrainian Armed Forces
PoW: 'There Are as Much Drugs as Dirt' in Ukrainian Armed Forces
Ukrainian military officer Maxim Kolyada, who was captured in the Zaporozhye region, said that his unit included many drug addicts with many years of "experience".
2023-11-07T14:53+0000
2023-11-07T14:53+0000
2023-11-07T14:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114792317_128:0:1296:657_1920x0_80_0_0_4f1fb499d28c09ee6ecbc82138eb4153.jpg
Ukrainian military officer Maxim Kolyada, who was captured in the Zaporozhye region, said that his unit included many drug addicts with years of "experience".He admitted to using drugs himself; the soldier took a dose the day he was captured. The soldiers have had no problem with buying drugs. According to Kolyada, the Ukrainian armed forces now have "as much drugs as dirt, because these are salaries".
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114792317_274:0:1150:657_1920x0_80_0_0_b74ae074e958ac5ddb8b6d2e9f3d86f9.jpg
Ukrainian prisoner of war
Ukrainian prisoner of war
2023-11-07T14:53+0000
true
PT1M24S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian military, zaporozhye region, drug addicts, ukrainian armed forces
ukrainian military, zaporozhye region, drug addicts, ukrainian armed forces
PoW: 'There Are as Much Drugs as Dirt' in Ukrainian Armed Forces
14:53 GMT 07.11.2023 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 07.11.2023)
Data on drug use in the Ukrainian Armed Forces has appeared regularly. This was also mentioned by the Russian participants of the special military operation, who saw the confirmation of such facts among the enemy's ranks.
Ukrainian military officer Maxim Kolyada, who was captured in the Zaporozhye region, said that his unit included many drug addicts with years of "experience".
"There are many people like me out there. Of 20 to 30 people, about half of them are drug addicts, as far as I can see," Kolyada explained.
He admitted to using drugs himself; the soldier took a dose the day he was captured.
The soldiers have had no problem with buying drugs. According to Kolyada, the Ukrainian armed forces now have "as much drugs as dirt, because these are salaries".