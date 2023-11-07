https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/prisoner-of-war-there-are-as-much-drugs-as-dirt-in-ukrainian-armed-forces-1114792474.html

PoW: 'There Are as Much Drugs as Dirt' in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian military officer Maxim Kolyada, who was captured in the Zaporozhye region, said that his unit included many drug addicts with many years of "experience".

Ukrainian military officer Maxim Kolyada, who was captured in the Zaporozhye region, said that his unit included many drug addicts with years of "experience".He admitted to using drugs himself; the soldier took a dose the day he was captured. The soldiers have had no problem with buying drugs. According to Kolyada, the Ukrainian armed forces now have "as much drugs as dirt, because these are salaries".

