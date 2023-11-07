Russia Expo: Spectacular Exhibits and Colorful Participants
The exhibition forum "Russia" was opened on November 4 at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh). All regions of Russia, various ministries and companies will present their achievements at the event. In total, visitors can see 131 expositions.
The international exhibition and forum 'Russia' began on the Day of National Unity in Moscow, and more than 190,000 visitors flocked to the event on the first day alone. About 70 of the center's infrastructure facilities over an area of more than 250,000 square meters were used for the event.Robotics, nuclear reactor installation, virtual travel and other wonders are some of the Expo's highlights.Organized by decree of President Vladimir Putin on 29 March, the exhibition/forum will last until 12 April 2024. Also, depending on his busy schedule, the organizers are expecting the President to address the forum in person some time after 11 March 2024.Take a look at the Russia Expo in Sputnik's gallery:
Take a look at the Russia Expo in Sputnik's gallery:
People walk past a model of the 'Subterrene', a machine for drilling and tunneling underground, as they visit the Atom pavilion, permanent center designed to demonstrate Russia's major achievements of the recent past in the nuclear power industry.
