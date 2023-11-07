International
Russia Expo: Spectacular Exhibits and Colorful Participants
Russia Expo: Spectacular Exhibits and Colorful Participants
The exhibition forum "Russia" was opened on November 4 at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh). All regions of Russia, various ministries and companies will present their achievements at the event. In total, visitors can see 131 expositions.
The international exhibition and forum 'Russia' began on the Day of National Unity in Moscow, and more than 190,000 visitors flocked to the event on the first day alone. About 70 of the center's infrastructure facilities over an area of more than 250,000 square meters were used for the event.Robotics, nuclear reactor installation, virtual travel and other wonders are some of the Expo's highlights.Organized by decree of President Vladimir Putin on 29 March, the exhibition/forum will last until 12 April 2024. Also, depending on his busy schedule, the organizers are expecting the President to address the forum in person some time after 11 March 2024.Take a look at the Russia Expo in Sputnik's gallery:
11:19 GMT 07.11.2023
The forum 'Russia' was opened on 4 November at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh). All regions of Russia, various ministries and companies are showcasing their talents at the event where there are a total of 131 exhibits for visitors to enjoy.
The international exhibition and forum 'Russia' began on the Day of National Unity in Moscow, and more than 190,000 visitors flocked to the event on the first day alone. About 70 of the center's infrastructure facilities over an area of more than 250,000 square meters were used for the event.
Robotics, nuclear reactor installation, virtual travel and other wonders are some of the Expo's highlights.
Organized by decree of President Vladimir Putin on 29 March, the exhibition/forum will last until 12 April 2024. Also, depending on his busy schedule, the organizers are expecting the President to address the forum in person some time after 11 March 2024.
Take a look at the Russia Expo in Sputnik's gallery:
© AFP 2023 / Tatyana Makeyeva

People walk past a model of the 'Subterrene', a machine for drilling and tunneling underground, as they visit the Atom pavilion, permanent center designed to demonstrate Russia's major achievements of the recent past in the nuclear power industry.

People walk past a model of the &#x27;Subterrene&#x27;, a machine for drilling and tunneling underground, as they visit the Atom pavilion, permanent center designed to demonstrate Russia&#x27;s major achievements of the recent past in the nuclear power industry. - Sputnik International
1/13
© AFP 2023 / Tatyana Makeyeva

People walk past a model of the 'Subterrene', a machine for drilling and tunneling underground, as they visit the Atom pavilion, permanent center designed to demonstrate Russia's major achievements of the recent past in the nuclear power industry.

© AFP 2023 / Tatyana Makeyeva

Visitors watch a video of a nuclear bomb test.

Visitors watch a video of a nuclear bomb test. - Sputnik International
2/13
© AFP 2023 / Tatyana Makeyeva

Visitors watch a video of a nuclear bomb test.

© AFP 2023 / Tatyana Makeyeva

Visitors look at an exhibit at the Atom pavilion.

Visitors look at an exhibit at the Atom pavilion. - Sputnik International
3/13
© AFP 2023 / Tatyana Makeyeva

Visitors look at an exhibit at the Atom pavilion.

© AFP 2023 / Tatyana Makeyeva

An onlooker examines an exhibit at the Atom pavilion.

An onlooker examines an exhibit at the Atom pavilion. - Sputnik International
4/13
© AFP 2023 / Tatyana Makeyeva

An onlooker examines an exhibit at the Atom pavilion.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank

The pavilion showcasing the most popular social media at the 'Russia' exhibition at VDNKh.

The pavilion showcasing the most popular social media at the &#x27;Russia&#x27; exhibition at VDNKh. - Sputnik International
5/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank

The pavilion showcasing the most popular social media at the 'Russia' exhibition at VDNKh.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabank

Top-ranking Russian IT company, Sber, is one of the many businesses exhibiting at the Expo.

Top-ranking Russian IT company, Sber, is one of the many businesses exhibiting at the Expo. - Sputnik International
6/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Top-ranking Russian IT company, Sber, is one of the many businesses exhibiting at the Expo.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

Pavilion 58 is all gaily lit up as people throng to enjoy the Museum of the Slovo (Word), which is showcasing the highlights of Slavic Literature.

Pavilion 58 is all gaily lit up as people throng to enjoy the Museum of the Slovo (Word), which is showcasing the highlights of Slavic Literature. - Sputnik International
7/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

Pavilion 58 is all gaily lit up as people throng to enjoy the Museum of the Slovo (Word), which is showcasing the highlights of Slavic Literature.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabank

The Atom pavilion at the 'Russia' exhibition in Moscow.

The Atom pavilion at the &#x27;Russia&#x27; exhibition in Moscow. - Sputnik International
8/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Atom pavilion at the 'Russia' exhibition in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

The stand exhibiting the attractions of the Republic of Bashkortostan - one of the Russian regions to be exhibiting.

The stand exhibiting the attractions of the Republic of Bashkortostan - one of the Russian regions to be exhibiting. - Sputnik International
9/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

The stand exhibiting the attractions of the Republic of Bashkortostan - one of the Russian regions to be exhibiting.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabank

Performance by the folk dancing group "Inspiration" at the 'Russia' Expo in Moscow.

Performance by the folk dancing group &quot;Inspiration&quot; at the &#x27;Russia&#x27; Expo in Moscow. - Sputnik International
10/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank

Performance by the folk dancing group "Inspiration" at the 'Russia' Expo in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabank

Illumination of the pavilion with the Russian Achievements exposition.

Illumination of the pavilion with the Russian Achievements exposition. - Sputnik International
11/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank

Illumination of the pavilion with the Russian Achievements exposition.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Ekaterina Chesnokova / Go to the mediabank

Participants of the International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' in Moscow.

Participants of the International Exhibition-Forum &#x27;Russia&#x27; in Moscow. - Sputnik International
12/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Ekaterina Chesnokova
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants of the International Exhibition-Forum 'Russia' in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabank

The 'Knowledge. Firsts' Marathon at the 'Russian' exhibition.

The &#x27;Knowledge. Firsts&#x27; Marathon at the &#x27;Russian&#x27; exhibition. - Sputnik International
13/13
© Sputnik / Photo host agency Ria Novosti/Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank

The 'Knowledge. Firsts' Marathon at the 'Russian' exhibition.

