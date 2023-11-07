https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/ukrainian-forces-just-retreating---russian-assault-group-commander-1114791364.html
Ukrainian Forces Just Retreating - Russian Assault Group Commander
Ukrainian Forces Just Retreating - Russian Assault Group Commander
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of the commander of the Russian assault group, Ivan, saying that the Ukrainian forces are just retreating.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the commander of a Russian assault group, Ivan, saying that Ukrainian forces are just retreating."They are only retreating, there is not much left of the professional army. Mostly mobilized, maybe there is a part of mercenaries who do not go to the positions, control at a distance, as barrier units stand," the commander of the Airborne Forces assault group with the call sign "Ivan" explained.According to the fighter, there is not much left of the professional army - only mobilized and some mercenaries.Combat of the Ivanovo assault group can be seen in the footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry.Soldiers of the Airborne Forces in small assault groups from several directions secretly approached a Ukrainian stronghold where, according to intelligence, a Ukrainian unit was preparing to move toward Russian defensive positions.The Russian paratroopers immediately attacked the enemy. During the battle, the soldiers managed to capture and destroy a BMP-1 and a light tank of Western design. When the Ukrainian militants tried to counterattack, they were attacked by a fire support group of Ivanovo paratroopers. The militants, having lost several men, abandoned their plans.
Ukrainian Forces Just Retreating - Russian Assault Group Commander
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, with Kiev deploying brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering casualties estimated at more than 90,000.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of the commander of a Russian assault group, Ivan, saying that Ukrainian forces are just retreating.
"They are only retreating, there is not much left of the professional army. Mostly mobilized, maybe there is a part of mercenaries who do not go to the positions, control at a distance, as barrier units stand," the commander of the Airborne Forces assault group with the call sign "Ivan" explained.
According to the fighter, there is not much left of the professional army - only mobilized and some mercenaries.
Combat of the Ivanovo assault group can be seen in the footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Soldiers of the Airborne Forces in small assault groups from several directions secretly approached a Ukrainian stronghold where, according to intelligence, a Ukrainian unit was preparing to move toward Russian defensive positions.
The Russian paratroopers immediately attacked the enemy. During the battle, the soldiers managed to capture and destroy a BMP-1 and a light tank of Western design. When the Ukrainian militants tried to counterattack, they were attacked by a fire support group of Ivanovo paratroopers. The militants, having lost several men, abandoned their plans.