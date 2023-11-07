https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/while-blinken-tours-middle-east-ordinary-americans-demand-ceasefire-for-gaza-1114773874.html

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including latest out of Ukraine, Trump's fraud trial, march for Palestine in Washington DC, and the US telling Israel to use ‘smaller bombs’.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian officials begin to admit defeat publicly, the US talks of a peace deal for Ukraine, the NYT has begun to notice the battle for power in Ukraine's government, and President Zelensky invites Donald Trump to Ukraine. Mark talked about the internal opposition Zelensky faces in Ukraine and the political capitol the US has invested in Zelensky.Rachel spoke with bail bondswoman and senior VP of NY State Bail Bondsman Association Michelle Esquenazi about the fraud trial against Donald Trump which is helping him in the polls, why Democrats chose Joe Biden in 2020, and why crime is on the minds of voters. Michelle described the actions of the New York judge who presides over the Trump fraud trial and how AG Letitia James is attempting to obtain a 2024 position in a Biden White House. In the second hour, Rachel spoke with activist, independent journalist Jose Vega about the divide between the people and politicians, Senator Cory Booker is shouted down over support for Israel, and the marches for a ceasefire are working. Jose talked about his attendance at the Washington DC march for a ceasefire in Gaza and how social media has usurped the mainstream media stranglehold on the public.Rachel spoke with geopolitical analyst and executive producer of CPR News Radio Newscast Don DeBar about the real estate in Gaza, President Erdoğan refusal to meet with Antony Blinken, and two-thirds of the world wants a ceasefire in Gaza. Don talked about the real estate plans Israel has for Gaza and how the Middle East leaders are currently under pressure to intervene on behalf of Palestine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

