https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/while-trumps-chances-in-court-look-bad-his-chances-in-2024-look-great-1114772195.html

While Trump's Chances in Court Look Bad, His Chances in 2024 Look Great

While Trump's Chances in Court Look Bad, His Chances in 2024 Look Great

Misfits discuss American diplomacy in the Middle East, US relationship with Iraq, reports that US officials are pushing Ukraine to pursue peace, obstruction of justice at the Bureau of Prisons, Former President Donald Trump testimony in his fraud trial, and much more.

2023-11-07T10:06+0000

2023-11-07T10:06+0000

2023-11-07T10:06+0000

political misfits

radio

gaza

israel

protest

iraq

ukraine

joe biden

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/06/1114772036_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d5e042d0616155aff33fe9696b2f1f89.png

While Trump's Chances in Court Look Bad, His Chances in 2024 Look Great Misfits discuss American diplomacy in the Middle East, US relationship with Iraq, reports that US officials are pushing Ukraine to pursue peace, obstruction of justice at the Bureau of Prisons, Former President Donald Trump testimony in his fraud trial, and much more.

Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic dash over the weekend, how the US relationship with Iraq is affecting Washington’s overall efforts in the Middle East, why US officials are leaking details about efforts to push Ukraine to launch peace talks with Russia, what a timeline for peace in that part of the world might look like, and what to expect from upcoming meetings between US and Chinese officials.Paul Wright, founder of the Human Rights Defense Center and the editor and publisher of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News magazines, discusses how prison officials use transportation processes to obstruct prisoners from communicating with their lawyers and their families and how these practices are perpetuated.Rev. Graylan Hagler, senior advisor for the Fellowship of Reconciliation and pastor emeritus of Plymouth United Church of Christ in Washington DC, discusses the mass protests calling for a ceasefire this weekend, a deepening split within the Democratic Party over the Biden administration’s response, and why the US is suddenly focused on anti-Semitism.Scientist and human rights activist in Bethlehem Mazin Qumsiyeh discusses violence in the West Bank, Israel’s political future, who might govern Gaza after the war is over and what conversations on Gaza’s governance get wrong, whether a two-state solution still exists for Israel and Palestine, and whether any of Israel’s backers have any real influence over Tel Aviv.The Misfits also discuss great polling for Donald Trump in five of six key swing states, calls for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, chatbot errors, and more funding for Amtrak.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

israel

iraq

ukraine

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, what is american diplomacy in the middle east, what are the us relationship with iraq, can the us have dialogue with china, trump's chances in 2024 presidential election, prospects of peace in ukraine, situation in gaza