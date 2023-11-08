https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/historic-world-war-ii-era-hangar-destroyed-by-massive-fire-in-california-1114827029.html

Historic World War II-Era Hangar Destroyed by Massive Fire in California

Historic World War II-Era Hangar Destroyed by Massive Fire in California

The hangar is located in the city of Tustin, California, which is about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles at the Naval Air Station Santa Ana—a base designed for blimp operations during WWII.

2023-11-08T21:36+0000

2023-11-08T21:36+0000

2023-11-08T21:35+0000

beyond politics

world war ii

fire

historic sites

hangar

hangar 1

blimp

history

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/08/1114826869_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eecb3777e4557d36963dcb2f8f0063b6.jpg

A relentless fire tore through a massive blimp hangar late Tuesday in California that dated back to World War II, officials have detailed. The hangar is located in the city of Tustin, California, which is about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles at the Naval Air Station Santa Ana - a base established for blimp operations in 1942. With at least two historic hangars at this site, the one that burned is referred to as the North Hangar.Orange County Fire Authority first responded to the flames after 1:30 a.m. local time, US media reported. The hangar, which is one of the largest wooden structures ever built in the 20th Century, stands at 17 stories high, and is over 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. After fighting the three-alarm fire, officials allowed the building to collapse due to safety concerns and determined it as being the most “operationally sound method.”For at least 70 firefighters, efforts were made even more difficult by the lack of water at the scene; the crew had to access hydrants from a nearby street.Authorities said that no lives were at risk during the blaze, and no injuries nor evacuations were reported.Fennessy also indicated that authorities had used three helicopters to aid in their efforts to extinguish the blaze, to no avail.“We can’t get close enough to that building without concerns of it collapsing on our firefighters,” the chief said. “Our use of aircraft on a structure like this, that’s extraordinary.”Recently, officials in Tustin had been in contact with the US Navy in hopes of collaborating to preserve the hangars, which were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Besides being a historic structure, the hangars were also used in television and film productions including: JAG, The X-Field, Austin Powers, Pearl Harbor and Star Trek.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

hangar, north hangar, fire, historic site, world war ii, world war ii structure, history, us history, blimp hangar, california, tustin