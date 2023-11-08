https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/joe-biden-faces-an-uphill-reelection-battle-1114802937.html
Joe Biden Faces an Uphill Reelection Battle
Misfits discuss increased internal dissent within the State Department over the Biden administration's unflinching support of Israel and other topics.
Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss worries among Democrats over Biden's poll numbers, Pennsylvania Senator Fetterman attacking California Governor Gavin Newsom, important elections today to watch, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court race, former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, another possible government shutdown, and the Wall Street Journal claiming Russia has won the oil market battle.Former colonel, former US diplomat and antiwar activist Ann Wright discusses increased internal dissent within the State Department over the Biden administrations unflinching support of Israel, and organizing in Turkiye to get aid to Gaza.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the landmark gun case before the Supreme Court, the third upcoming Republican presidential candidate debate, closed-door testimony on the Hunter Biden investigation, a garment workers strike in Bangladesh, a widening difference in public opinion and government policy on the war in Gaza, animosity for Representative Rashida Tlaib, Israel's prime minister threatening a full occupation of Gaza, direct actions in response to the war on Gaza, and deaths violence at protests about the conflict in Palestine and Israel.The Misfits also discuss revelations about the origins of the Election Integrity Partnership, why such a rift has opened between the State Department and the White House over Israel policy, why Poland and Ukraine are at odds again, and a rise in congenital syphilis.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss worries among Democrats over Biden's poll numbers, Pennsylvania Senator Fetterman attacking California Governor Gavin Newsom, important elections today to watch, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court race, former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, another possible government shutdown, and the Wall Street Journal claiming Russia has won the oil market battle.
Former colonel, former US diplomat and antiwar activist Ann Wright discusses increased internal dissent within the State Department over the Biden administrations unflinching support of Israel, and organizing in Turkiye to get aid to Gaza.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the landmark gun case before the Supreme Court, the third upcoming Republican presidential candidate debate, closed-door testimony on the Hunter Biden investigation, a garment workers strike in Bangladesh, a widening difference in public opinion and government policy on the war in Gaza, animosity for Representative Rashida Tlaib, Israel’s prime minister threatening a full occupation of Gaza, direct actions in response to the war on Gaza, and deaths violence at protests about the conflict in Palestine and Israel.
The Misfits also discuss revelations about the origins of the Election Integrity Partnership, why such a rift has opened between the State Department and the White House over Israel policy, why Poland and Ukraine are at odds again, and a rise in congenital syphilis.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
