Key US Elections Kickoff in Several States
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss major topics, including key US elections in several states.
The show kicks off with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill breaking down the elections in several key states such as Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and more. He discusses how the results could set the precedent for the 2024 elections.Then, army infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighs in on the latest out of Trump's New York civil fraud trial.The second hour begins with journalist, podcaster, & author Peter Coffin weighing in on Jim Jordan dropping a "bombshell" report that highlights the US government's role in social media censorship before the 2020 elections.The show closes with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier breaking down the latest out of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the death toll surpasses 10,000 and Israel's ground invasion ramps up.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The show kicks off with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill breaking down the elections in several key states such as Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and more. He discusses how the results could set the precedent for the 2024 elections.
Then, army infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighs in on the latest out of Trump's New York civil fraud trial.
The second hour begins with journalist, podcaster, & author Peter Coffin weighing in on Jim Jordan dropping a "bombshell" report that highlights the US government's role in social media censorship before the 2020 elections.
The show closes with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier breaking down the latest out of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the death toll surpasses 10,000 and Israel's ground invasion ramps up.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM