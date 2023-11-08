https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/key-us-elections-kickoff-in-several-states-1114800911.html

Key US Elections Kickoff in Several States

Key US Elections Kickoff in Several States

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss major topics, including key US elections in several states.

2023-11-08T11:51+0000

2023-11-08T11:51+0000

2023-11-08T11:51+0000

the final countdown

radio

2024 us presidential election

virginia

ohio

kentucky

jim jordan

social media

censorship

gaza

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114800752_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b013ddc142fdccde9d7f5705af8f294a.jpg

Key U.S. Elections Kickoff in Several States On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss major topics, including key U.S. elections in several states.

The show kicks off with attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill breaking down the elections in several key states such as Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Mississippi, Rhode Island, and more. He discusses how the results could set the precedent for the 2024 elections.Then, army infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighs in on the latest out of Trump's New York civil fraud trial.The second hour begins with journalist, podcaster, & author Peter Coffin weighing in on Jim Jordan dropping a "bombshell" report that highlights the US government's role in social media censorship before the 2020 elections.The show closes with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier breaking down the latest out of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as the death toll surpasses 10,000 and Israel's ground invasion ramps up.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

virginia

ohio

kentucky

gaza

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, trump's civil fraud trial, states elections, 2024 presidential election, us government's role in social media censorship, jim jordan report on censorship, humanitarian crisis in gaza, israel's ground invasion, situation in gaza