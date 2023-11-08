https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/lavrov-holds-negotiations-on-ukraine-crisis--1114809823.html

Lavrov Holds Dialogue on Ukraine Crisis

Lavrov Holds Dialogue on Ukraine Crisis

Russia launched special military operation to protect people of Donbass from constant Ukrainian aggression in 2022.

Sputnik comes to you with a broadcast from a roundtable where Russia’s top diplomat is holding talks with various envoys on the Ukrainian crisis.Russia has repeatedly stressed that the West has adopted a counterproductive stance on the Ukrainian crisis, by providing financial aid and weapons to the Kiev regime. Furthermore, Moscow has cautioned that any Western military equipment utilized by the Ukrainian army will be considered a legitimate target. In the meantime, Moscow remains open to negotiations.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

