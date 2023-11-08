LIVE UPDATES: CIA Works With Israeli Intelligence on Hostage Release - IDF

CIA Director Discussed Hostages Release Efforts With IDF Chief of Staff During Israel Visit, IDF Reports

CIA Director Bill Burns held talks on the hostages release efforts with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi during visit to Israel, IDF spokesman reported.

Currently, Burns is on tour through the Middle East where he meets with heads of regional intelligences.

“Each hostage has their own intelligence file that’s being monitored,” IDF spokesman assured.

“We’re making our efforts along with the ISA (Israeli Security Agency), the Mossad, we’re together assessing the situation every day to see what we need to adjust, change and plan, in order to fulfill our task – to bring them [hostages] home,” spokesman concluded.