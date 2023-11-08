International
Hostilities tear Middle East apart for over a month since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing missiles and catching its army off guard. In retaliation, Israeli government started conducting air strikes, introduced a humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched ground invasion.
israel-gaza crisis, gaza-israel crisis, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis
LIVE UPDATES: CIA Works With Israeli Intelligence on Hostage Release - IDF

Being updated
Hostilities have torn the Middle East apart for over a month since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing rockets and catching the army off guard. In retaliation, the Israeli government launched air strikes, imposed a humanitarian blockade on Gaza and launched an expanded ground invasion.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) were fighting "in the heart" of Gaza City, in full coordination with the Israeli air force and navy.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire, citing the fact that Hamas is still holding a number of hostages. According to the latest figures, more than 240 people are being held.
Hamas officials say they have managed to destroy 15 Israeli military vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
04:58 GMT 08.11.2023
CIA Director Discussed Hostages Release Efforts With IDF Chief of Staff During Israel Visit, IDF Reports
CIA Director Bill Burns held talks on the hostages release efforts with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi during visit to Israel, IDF spokesman reported.
Currently, Burns is on tour through the Middle East where he meets with heads of regional intelligences.
“Each hostage has their own intelligence file that’s being monitored,” IDF spokesman assured.
“We’re making our efforts along with the ISA (Israeli Security Agency), the Mossad, we’re together assessing the situation every day to see what we need to adjust, change and plan, in order to fulfill our task – to bring them [hostages] home,” spokesman concluded.
