LIVE UPDATES: CIA Works With Israeli Intelligence on Hostage Release - IDF

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) were fighting "in the heart" of Gaza City, in full coordination with the Israeli air force and navy.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a ceasefire, citing the fact that Hamas is still holding a number of hostages. According to the latest figures, more than 240 people are being held.
Hamas officials say they have managed to destroy 15 Israeli military vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.
