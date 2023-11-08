https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/mexican-congress-renews-scrutiny-of-alleged-alien-mummies-1114829428.html

Mexican Congress Renews Scrutiny of Alleged Alien Mummies

Alien beings play a prominent role in popular culture and the public imagination. Now, a group of researchers presenting before Mexico’s Congress are claiming physical evidence of such creatures has finally been found.

From E.T. to Alf, alien beings play a prominent role in popular culture and the public imagination. Now, a group of researchers presenting before Mexico’s Congress are claiming physical evidence of such creatures has finally been found.The scientists presented their evidence to a second session of the country’s Chamber of Deputies in Mexico City on Tuesday, claiming that alleged mummified remains first revealed in September are the genuine article.Zuniga touted a written statement endorsed by 11 researchers from the university who agreed with his position. He added that scientists had been carefully examining five samples over four years that they believed to be similar to the specimens presented before the congressional body.However, researchers stopped short of concluding the alleged remains were proven evidence of alien lifeforms. That claim was made two months ago by Jaime Maussan, a television personality and self-taught ufologist previously known for drawing attention to similar specimens.The journalist insisted at the time the samples were remains of “non-human beings that are not part of our terrestrial evolution.”Maussan was disgraced in the past after making similar claims in 2017. Then, he revealed similar “remains” that were shown to be “recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin.” The revelation provoked widespread skepticism online about Maussan’s September presentation.Maussan has insisted his new evidence is the real deal. Dr. Daniel Mendoza, also from San Luis Gonzaga National University, shared photos and X-ray images of the samples. He proceeded to claim the short, three-fingered specimens lacked lungs and ribs, demonstrating a “new species” of “non-human beings.”At least one Mexican legislator was convinced by the findings: Sergio Gutierrez, a member of the country’s ruling Morena party, claimed the specimens represented genuine alien life.In 2020, US officials released long-withheld videos presumed to represent evidence of unidentified flying objects. Amateur researchers were thrilled by the material, but conclusive proof of alien life remains elusive.The Central Intelligence Agency has previously confessed that US officials lied about evidence of supposed alien spacecraft in the 1950s and 1960s, admitting the alleged sightings were instead observations of secret US spy plane technology.

