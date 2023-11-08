Republican 2024 Contenders to Hold Third Debate as Trump Again Skips Event

International
Five GOP presidential hopefuls will take the stage on Wednesday for the third primary debate of the 2024 US election cycle, although former US President Donald Trump is again set to skip the event amid his lead in the polls.
The handful of remaining candidates — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, US Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — will attend the debate in Miami, Florida.Thresholds required to make the debate stage increased from the previous debates, cutting out candidates with poor fundraising and poll performances. However, Trump declined to attend the debate despite leading in primary polls. Trump maintains 55.8% support, DeSantis 13.8%, Haley 8.8%, Ramaswamy 4.9%, Christie 3% and Scott 2%, according to FiveThirtyEight primary poll averages released Tuesday. Trump leads incumbent US President Joe Biden in five out of six so-called "battleground" states, a Siena College Research Institute poll released earlier this week said. Trump has dismissed the previous debates as wastes of time due to purportedly poor viewership. Trump faces lawsuits in the states of Colorado and Minnesota that seek to prevent him from appearing on election ballots due to his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot. Trump is also involved in several other criminal and civil court cases.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Five Republican presidential hopefuls will take the stage on Wednesday for the third primary debate of the 2024 US election cycle, although former US President Donald Trump is again set to skip the event amid his lead in the polls.
The handful of remaining candidates — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, US Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — will attend the debate in Miami, Florida.
Thresholds required to make the debate stage increased from the previous debates, cutting out candidates with poor fundraising and poll performances.
However, Trump declined to attend the debate despite leading in primary polls. Trump maintains 55.8% support, DeSantis 13.8%, Haley 8.8%, Ramaswamy 4.9%, Christie 3% and Scott 2%, according to FiveThirtyEight primary poll averages released Tuesday.
Trump leads incumbent US President Joe Biden in five out of six so-called "battleground" states, a Siena College Research Institute poll released earlier this week said.
Trump has dismissed the previous debates as wastes of time due to purportedly poor viewership.
Trump faces lawsuits in the states of Colorado and Minnesota that seek to prevent him from appearing on election ballots due to his alleged role in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot. Trump is also involved in several other criminal and civil court cases.
