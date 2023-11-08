https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russia-announces-its-nuclear-supremacy-1114808490.html

Russia Announces Its Nuclear Supremacy

In this episode Wilmer and Garland discuss latest out of Middle East, division within the Ukrainian regime and much more. 08.11.2023, Sputnik International

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A video of an alleged attack on the convoy of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is being circulated on many channels. However, a Sputnik's correspondent reports from Palestine that this is an armed clash between armed Palestinians and Palestinian security forces. One security officer was killed and one of the armed men was eliminated. Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The President of Ukraine is struggling to maintain control of the regime. Mark says the US is pushing for elections to replace Volodymyr Zelensky with General Valery Zaluzhny.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. George Koo has written an evaluation of a recent documentary about Taiwan called "Invisible Nation." George argues that the documentary contains misleading statements and outright lies.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Tony Blinken. Secretary Blinken has returned from a disastrous trip to the Middle East. Dan Lazare says that the Biden administration is in serious trouble, but he does not believe that his party will be able to replace them.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US nuclear brinkmanship. Russia has announced that they have nuclear supremacy. Ray McGovern says that Russia has an advantage in missile technology. He also says this is more of a regional advantage and does not matter in the broader context because of the sheer number and locations of nukes.Craig Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rockfin, joins us to discuss US protests. People from all over the US descended on Washington DC, Saturday to protest US involvement in the Israeli war on Gaza. Craig Jardula says that he is proud of the Jewish protesters who are simply pushing to stop the killing of civilians.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. The US can’t help Israel defeat Hezbollah, according to a former US intel officer. John says that Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran for the operation, but he was wrong. He says that Netanyahu has been trying to provoke a war with Iran for some time.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss US politics. Some Democrats are worried that Joe Biden is ignoring political warning signs. Misty says that the Democratic voter base is hungry for a different option. She argues that numerous wars are a problem.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

