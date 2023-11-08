https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russia-respects-right-of-central-asian-nations-to-develop-ties-with-europe-1114807133.html

Russia Respects Right of Central Asian Nations to Develop Ties With Europe

"At the same time, we are not naive about the reasons for the close attention of the 'West and Co.' to the Central Asian region," the diplomat said.

"Regarding the numerous other formats involving the Central Asian states, we respect their sovereign right to develop diplomatic activity in various areas," Sternik said. "We have no doubts that the return on our joint commitments in the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States], EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union], CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization], SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], as well as within the framework of bilateral agreements, is appreciated by the capitals of the region's countries for its sustainability, depoliticization, and real effect on socio-economic and political stability.""At the same time, we are not naive about the reasons for the close attention of the 'West and Co.' to the Central Asian region. We know that our partners also understand perfectly well the hidden agenda and ... the vested motives of our geopolitical rivals," the diplomat added. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron paid official visits to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and held talks with their leaders. The purpose of his trips to the region was to improve France's energy security, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. In particular, in Kazakhstan, Macron agreed to increase oil supplies to France and uranium exports. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has earlier hosted leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in Berlin. The meeting has taken place at the initiative of Scholz and has become the first event in this format between Central Asian nations and an EU member state. This format of meetings with the leaders of the five Central Asian nations was recently tested by US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, when the leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including peace and stability in Eurasia.Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that mutual trade between Russia and Kazakhstan is growing at a good pace."I would especially note the good rate of growth in mutual trade turnover. Last year, it increased by 10.2% to reach a USD 28.2 bn. [$28.2 billion] record, and in this January – August it grew 7.6% more to equal to USD 18.9 bn. [$18.9 billion]," the president said in an interview with Kazakh newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, published on the website of the Kremlin.Putin added that Russia is one of the major investors in Kazakhstan's economy, with Russia's accumulated investment in Kazakhstan estimated at nearly $17 billion and about 6,000 enterprises with Russian participation operating in the Central Asian country.

