The government of Slovakia on Wednesday blocked the proposal of their predecessors to send military aid to Ukraine woth 40.3 million euros ($42.9 million), according to documents considered by the cabinet.
Slovak Gov’t Blocks Proposal of Their Predecessors to Send Military Aid to Ukraine
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The government of Slovakia on Wednesday blocked the proposal of their predecessors to send military aid to Ukraine woth 40.3 million euros ($42.9 million), according to documents considered by the cabinet.
"The government does not approve the proposal to transfer military equipment to Ukraine," the document read.
Earlier newly-elected as Prime Minister Robert Fico– leader of Smer party (Direction-Social Democracy) – vowed so stop military aid to Ukraine
citing poor condition of Slovakian army.
“We have no combat aircraft, no air defense system, and not enough ammunition," Fico said during a presser ahead of elections.
Fico does not believe Ukraine has any chance to win and stresses that arm supplies to Kiev simply prolong the conflict.