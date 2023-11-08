https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/slovak-govt-blocks-proposal-of-their-predecessors-to-send-military-aid-to-ukraine-1114812755.html

Slovak Gov’t Blocks Proposal of Their Predecessors to Send Military Aid to Ukraine

Slovak Gov’t Blocks Proposal of Their Predecessors to Send Military Aid to Ukraine

The government of Slovakia on Wednesday blocked the proposal of their predecessors to send military aid to Ukraine woth 40.3 million euros ($42.9 million), according to documents considered by the cabinet.

2023-11-08T11:08+0000

2023-11-08T11:08+0000

2023-11-08T11:08+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

slovakia

roberto fico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114491786_0:106:2668:1606_1920x0_80_0_0_677f8b4e94fd2a05c933357c564e47db.jpg

"The government does not approve the proposal to transfer military equipment to Ukraine," the document read.Earlier newly-elected as Prime Minister Robert Fico– leader of Smer party (Direction-Social Democracy) – vowed so stop military aid to Ukraine citing poor condition of Slovakian army.Fico does not believe Ukraine has any chance to win and stresses that arm supplies to Kiev simply prolong the conflict.

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, arms for ukraine, slovakia - ukraine, robert fico, fico ukraine