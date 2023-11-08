International
Slovak Gov’t Blocks Proposal of Their Predecessors to Send Military Aid to Ukraine
The government of Slovakia on Wednesday blocked the proposal of their predecessors to send military aid to Ukraine woth 40.3 million euros ($42.9 million), according to documents considered by the cabinet.
"The government does not approve the proposal to transfer military equipment to Ukraine," the document read.Earlier newly-elected as Prime Minister Robert Fico– leader of Smer party (Direction-Social Democracy) – vowed so stop military aid to Ukraine citing poor condition of Slovakian army.Fico does not believe Ukraine has any chance to win and stresses that arm supplies to Kiev simply prolong the conflict.
11:08 GMT 08.11.2023
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Shtukina / Go to the mediabankSlovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - The government of Slovakia on Wednesday blocked the proposal of their predecessors to send military aid to Ukraine woth 40.3 million euros ($42.9 million), according to documents considered by the cabinet.
"The government does not approve the proposal to transfer military equipment to Ukraine," the document read.
Earlier newly-elected as Prime Minister Robert Fico– leader of Smer party (Direction-Social Democracy) – vowed so stop military aid to Ukraine citing poor condition of Slovakian army.
We have no combat aircraft, no air defense system, and not enough ammunition," Fico said during a presser ahead of elections.
Fico does not believe Ukraine has any chance to win and stresses that arm supplies to Kiev simply prolong the conflict.
