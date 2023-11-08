International
Texas Authorities Issue ‘Shelter in Place’ Warning Due to Chemical Plant Explosion
Local authorities are responding to an industrial fire after a large explosion at a chemical plant in Shepherd in the US state of Texas and advise all residents in the area to shelter in place, Livingston Police Department said on Wednesday.
“Due to a chemical plant fire in the Shepherd, Texas area all Livingston area residents and businesses are being advised to SHELTER IN PLACE until further notice. It is further advised to turn your HVAC (Air Conditioning) systems off,” the police department said in a Facebook (banned in Russia) post. San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office also posted on its Facebook page that evacuations from the affected are currently in progress while many witnesses are posting videos of a huge column of smoke, several thousand feet high, coming from the explosion site.
Texas Authorities Issue ‘Shelter in Place’ Warning Due to Chemical Plant Explosion

17:10 GMT 08.11.2023
© Photo : Viral News NYC
© Photo : Viral News NYC
© Photo : Viral News NYC
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Local authorities are responding to an industrial fire after a large explosion at a chemical plant in Shepherd in the US state of Texas and advise all residents in the area to shelter in place, Livingston Police Department said on Wednesday.
“Due to a chemical plant fire in the Shepherd, Texas area all Livingston area residents and businesses are being advised to SHELTER IN PLACE until further notice. It is further advised to turn your HVAC (Air Conditioning) systems off,” the police department said in a Facebook (banned in Russia) post.
San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office also posted on its Facebook page that evacuations from the affected are currently in progress while many witnesses are posting videos of a huge column of smoke, several thousand feet high, coming from the explosion site.
