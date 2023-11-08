https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/unhinged-zelensky-says-no-elections-in-ukraine-1114797247.html
Unhinged Zelensky Says 'No Elections' in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments about halting elections inside his country.
In the first hour, lawyer, journalist and activist Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Fault Lines about an unhinged Zelensky calling off elections in Ukraine, while also delivering an erratic interview with NBC.In the second hour, attorney, NYT bestselling author and president of the Phyllis Schlafley Eagles Ed Martin joined Fault Lines to discuss Donald Trump’s testimony during the civil trial accusing him and his company of committing fraud in New York and the current local and state elections in the United States.In the final hour, political activist, organizer and co-host of both The Misty Winston Show and #FreeAssange Vigils Misty Winston joins the discussion on the Ohio voter turnout and the impending vote on issues like abortion.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments about halting elections inside his country.
In the first hour, lawyer, journalist and activist Dimitri Lascaris spoke with Fault Lines about an unhinged Zelensky calling off elections in Ukraine, while also delivering an erratic interview with NBC.
In the second hour, attorney, NYT bestselling author and president of the Phyllis Schlafley Eagles Ed Martin joined Fault Lines to discuss Donald Trump’s testimony during the civil trial accusing him and his company of committing fraud in New York and the current local and state elections in the United States.
In the final hour, political activist, organizer and co-host of both The Misty Winston Show and #FreeAssange Vigils Misty Winston joins the discussion on the Ohio voter turnout and the impending vote on issues like abortion.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
