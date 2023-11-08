International
UNSC to Hold Wednesday Closed Consultations on Nord Stream Sabotage
UNSC to Hold Wednesday Closed Consultations on Nord Stream Sabotage
According to the programme, the meeting will be held at the request of Russia.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102337/33/1023373316_0:190:4095:2493_1920x0_80_0_0_2b61995d7dd289cf90b7d7455b55acdc.jpg
According to the programme, the meeting will be held at the request of Russia. The consultations will take place after an open UNSC meeting in connection with Kiev's attack on Donetsk, also requested by Russia. The meeting in connection with the shelling of Donetsk is scheduled for 11.00 p.m. Moscow time (20:00 GMT).
01:35 GMT 08.11.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday will hold closed consultations regarding the explosion on the Nord Stream pipeline that occurred last year, the UNSC programme of work, distributed by the Brazilian mission to the UN, showed.
According to the programme, the meeting will be held at the request of Russia.
The consultations will take place after an open UNSC meeting in connection with Kiev's attack on Donetsk, also requested by Russia.
The meeting in connection with the shelling of Donetsk is scheduled for 11.00 p.m. Moscow time (20:00 GMT).
