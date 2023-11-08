https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/unsc-to-hold-wednesday-closed-consultations-on-nord-stream-sabotage-1114806628.html

UNSC to Hold Wednesday Closed Consultations on Nord Stream Sabotage

According to the programme, the meeting will be held at the request of Russia.

According to the programme, the meeting will be held at the request of Russia. The consultations will take place after an open UNSC meeting in connection with Kiev's attack on Donetsk, also requested by Russia. The meeting in connection with the shelling of Donetsk is scheduled for 11.00 p.m. Moscow time (20:00 GMT).

