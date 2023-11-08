https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/us-fires-self-defense-strikes-in-syria-after-repeat-attacks-against-american-troops-1114828241.html

US Fires 'Self-Defense' Strikes in Syria After Repeat Attacks Against American Troops

The US carried out military strikes in Syria in response to repeated attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria, it was announced late Wednesday.

The US carried out military strikes in Syria in response to repeated attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq and Syria, it was announced late Wednesday.A release issued by the US Department of Defense detailed the strike "was conducted by two US F-15s against a weapons storage facility.""This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]-Quds Force affiliates," Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said in a statement. "The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests."Austin further warned against "any escalation" in hostilities and indicated that the US was "fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect out people and our facilities." It was also stated US forces would continued to carry out any counter missions against Daesh* militants in Iraq and Syria.There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities, and it remains unclear whether any individuals were inside the storage facility at the time. The latest military response by the US comes nearly two weeks after the Defense Department launched strikes against two other buildings in Syria that it claimed was used by the Iran's IRGC and affiliated groups.The Pentagon earlier underscored that the initial strikes at the end of October were "intended solely to protect and defend US personnel in Iraq and Syria," and that they were "separate and distinct from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and do not constitute a shift in our approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict."*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

