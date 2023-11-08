https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/us-has-funded-this-carnage-for-75-years-west-bank-facing-escalation-amid-gaza-crisis-1114820840.html

'US Has Funded This Carnage for 75 Years': West Bank Facing Escalation Amid Gaza Crisis

While the humanitarian disaster in Gaza has become one of the main global issues last month, problems faced by the West Bank residents are in the shadow of the... 08.11.2023, Sputnik International

Reports from OCHA, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, have been warning of increased escalation not only in Gaza, but also in the West Bank, for several weeks, noting the insecurity of the Palestinian population in every area. Moreover, OCHA has recorded 218 Israeli settlers' attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. In nearly half of all incidents, Israeli forces were either accompanying or actively supporting the attackers.View From a West Bank ResidentProfessor Mazin Qumsiyeh, a Palestinian nonviolent activist, founder and director of the Palestine Museum of Natural History and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University, highlighted 'deepening crime of apartheid and racial discrimination in the West Bank'.According to him, such a problem has not appeared in a sudden, noting 75 years of apartheid regime for the Palestinians. Nevertheless, the Palestinians "will continue to resist" in any circumstances, even if "the governments of both the West and many Arab countries take a stand of collusion, aiding and abetting genocide while issuing vague statement of concern," summed up Qumsiyeh.

