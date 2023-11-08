International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/virgin-galactic-to-announce-layoffs-due-to-production-of-delta-class-spaceships-1114806873.html
Virgin Galactic to Announce Layoffs Due to Production of Delta Class Spaceships
Virgin Galactic to Announce Layoffs Due to Production of Delta Class Spaceships
The company will provide additional details during an earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, the release said.
2023-11-08T02:04+0000
2023-11-08T02:04+0000
economy
virgin galactic
space exploration
space rockets
layoff
layoffs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082492474_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_46cd242b0f40aaf77d28223eadc39143.jpg
"Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. notified all employees today, Tuesday, November 7 of a strategic realignment of the Company’s resources and a related workforce reduction to support the production of its Delta Class spaceships," the release said on Tuesday. The company will provide additional details during an earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, the release said. Virgin Galactic completed its fourth commercial spaceflight on October 6 using the Delta class spaceship. Overall, Virgin Galactic has had seven launches to space on the Delta class spaceship since 2018. The Delta class spacecraft is carried by a larger aircraft from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico and then launched mid-flight.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082492474_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5909b5b457612a7b7df6ec9c6096574c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
virgin galactic, lay offs, spaceship company, business, tech industry, space exploration, space rockets
virgin galactic, lay offs, spaceship company, business, tech industry, space exploration, space rockets

Virgin Galactic to Announce Layoffs Due to Production of Delta Class Spaceships

02:04 GMT 08.11.2023
© Virgin GalacticIntroducing VSS Imagine, the first SpaceShip III in the Virgin Galactic Fleet
Introducing VSS Imagine, the first SpaceShip III in the Virgin Galactic Fleet - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
© Virgin Galactic
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Virgin Galactic said in a press release that it will announce layoffs this week that are a result of the company streamlining production of its Delta class spaceships.
"Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. notified all employees today, Tuesday, November 7 of a strategic realignment of the Company’s resources and a related workforce reduction to support the production of its Delta Class spaceships," the release said on Tuesday.
The company will provide additional details during an earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, the release said.
Virgin Galactic completed its fourth commercial spaceflight on October 6 using the Delta class spaceship.
Overall, Virgin Galactic has had seven launches to space on the Delta class spaceship since 2018.
The Delta class spacecraft is carried by a larger aircraft from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico and then launched mid-flight.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала