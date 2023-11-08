https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/virgin-galactic-to-announce-layoffs-due-to-production-of-delta-class-spaceships-1114806873.html

Virgin Galactic to Announce Layoffs Due to Production of Delta Class Spaceships

The company will provide additional details during an earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, the release said.

"Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. notified all employees today, Tuesday, November 7 of a strategic realignment of the Company’s resources and a related workforce reduction to support the production of its Delta Class spaceships," the release said on Tuesday. The company will provide additional details during an earnings call on Wednesday afternoon, the release said. Virgin Galactic completed its fourth commercial spaceflight on October 6 using the Delta class spaceship. Overall, Virgin Galactic has had seven launches to space on the Delta class spaceship since 2018. The Delta class spacecraft is carried by a larger aircraft from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico and then launched mid-flight.

