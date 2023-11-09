https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/about-410000-russians-accepted-to-military-in-2023---security-council-deputy-chairman-1114843813.html
About 410,000 Russians Accepted to Military in 2023 - Security Council Deputy Chairman
About 410,000 Russians Accepted to Military in 2023 - Security Council Deputy Chairman
About 410,000 Russians have joined the armed forces since the beginning of 2023, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
2023-11-09T13:48+0000
2023-11-09T13:48+0000
2023-11-09T13:48+0000
military
russia
russian armed forces
security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113730364_0:136:3160:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3e50849ed7a3e352aabda042c6c6ff.jpg
"As of now about 410,000 people were accepted [to the armed forces] starting January 1, 2023. This work to induct military personnel to the contract service will continue next year. The decision has been made by the president, this work is going quite well," Medvedev said during a visit to the Alabino landfill.Russia is rapidly developing domestic production of conventional high-precision weapons, increasing it multiple times over the past years. At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces are experiencing an in-flow of volunteers: in September 2023, Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that as many as 300,000 volunteers have already signed up to join Russia's special military operation, serving their Motherland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/state-of-the-art-russian-weapons-on-display-during-first-day-of-army-2023--1112591638.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113730364_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d0c927ce4c6363439f05993165106ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian army, russian military build up, russian army expansion, russian armed forces, russian troops, russian volunteers
russian army, russian military build up, russian army expansion, russian armed forces, russian troops, russian volunteers
About 410,000 Russians Accepted to Military in 2023 - Security Council Deputy Chairman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 410,000 Russians have joined the armed forces since the beginning of 2023, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.
"As of now about 410,000 people were accepted [to the armed forces] starting January 1, 2023. This work to induct military personnel to the contract service will continue next year. The decision has been made by the president, this work is going quite well," Medvedev said during a visit to the Alabino landfill.
Russia is rapidly developing domestic production of conventional high-precision weapons, increasing it multiple times over the past years.
At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces are experiencing an in-flow of volunteers: in September 2023, Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that as many as 300,000 volunteers have already signed up to join Russia's special military operation, serving their Motherland.