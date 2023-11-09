https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/americans-arent-necessarily-done-with-democrats---just-with-joe-biden-1114826425.html

Americans Aren’t Necessarily Done with Democrats - Just with Joe Biden

Misfits discuss yesterday’s US election results, shrinking EU economies, congenital syphilis and more.

Americans Aren’t Necessarily Done with Democrats - Just with Joe Biden Misfits discuss yesterday’s US election results, shrinking EU economies, congenital syphilis and more.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the EU’s latest recommendations as to who should and shouldn’t join the block, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shutting down talk of elections, whether Israel’s war on Hamas has diminished perceptions of US power, and how Germany and other EU economies are faring without Russian energy.Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist Dr. Yolandra Hancock discusses the surge of congenital syphilis in the United States, how the collapse of preventative care has contributed to the tenfold increase in cases, whether health care workers will organize into a coherent political force, and why Amazon’s foray into primary care won’t prevent epidemics like these.Activist, former educator, and host of the Sabby Sabs podcast Sabrina Salvati discusses the results of last night’s elections in several states, including Virginia’s state legislature going blue, polarization in Pennsylvania, and the success of ballot initiatives on abortion and marijuana. She also talks about how dwindling popularity for both former President Donald Trump and Joe Biden provide an opening for an independent third party challenge, why the Squad let Representative Rashida Tlaib be censured for challenging the party line on Palestinians, why progressive voters are disappointed in the Squad in general, and what to expect from the Republican debate tonight.The Misfits also discuss how deadly the war in Gaza has been for Palestinian children, a strange new story about mysterious injuries among US soldiers who fired hundreds of artillery rounds in Iraq and Syria, snake pizza, methane regulations in the US, and a ringless Saturn.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

