Assange Freedom May Help Australia and China De-Conflict

In this episode of The Critical Hour, Wilmer, Garland and their guests discuss the prospects of peace settlement in Ukraine, Rashida Tlaib's stance on the war in Gaza, and Australia's attitude towards Julian Assange’s release.

Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The House has passed a resolution to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib for her position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Robert Fantina says that Tlaib was attacked for arguing that Israel was responsible for the hospital bombing in Gaza just after the New York Times had published an article making the same argument.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss peace prospects in Ukraine. The endgame in Ukraine may be near as politics in Kiev unravels. Dr. Nicolai Petro argues that every war ends with a negotiated settlement, but the settlement could get broken later.Michael Maloof, senior security policy analyst, joins us to discuss foreign policy. An internal memo shows that a number of US State Department personnel are unhappy with President Biden’s policy on the conflict in Israel. Michael Maloof says that this is normal as the government provides an avenue for dissenters to voice their concerns.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of the Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the 2024 election. People of color are beginning to trend against the Democrats in favor of Donald Trump. Ted Rall says that he suspects that this is more of a referendum on Joe Biden than on Donald Trump.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss US domestic politics. Abortion rights activists win in a number of states. Misty Winston says that this is indicative of where the whole nation is on this issue.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Observers argue that the leaders of Australia are making a U-turn away from conflict with China. However, KJ Noh says that Australia is always a US vassal and the US will overturn the government if it strays too far.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange’s release may be critical to the US cold war against China. Marjorie Cohn argues that the leader of Australia is opposed to the prosecution of Assange because 90% of Australians want the charges against the beleaguered publisher dropped.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

