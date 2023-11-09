https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/brazil-police-arrest-2-suspected-hezbollah-affiliates-plotting-terrorist-attacks-1114830643.html

Brazil Police Arrest 2 Suspected Hezbollah Affiliates Plotting Terrorist Attacks

Brazil Police Arrest 2 Suspected Hezbollah Affiliates Plotting Terrorist Attacks

They face a maximum penalty of 15 years and 6 months in prison, according to the statement.

2023-11-09T02:45+0000

2023-11-09T02:45+0000

2023-11-09T02:45+0000

world

brazil

hezbollah

terrorism

arrest

israel

mossad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107540/50/1075405013_0:225:1024:801_1920x0_80_0_0_75a5b2a712fc1b31a6d8edef9d527430.png

"The Federal Police launched Operation Trapiche with the aim of disrupting the preparation of terrorist acts and obtaining evidence of possible recruitment of Brazilians to carry out extremist actions in the country. Federal Police officers executed two temporary arrest warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants issued by the judicial branch of Belo Horizonte in the states of Minas Gerais, Sao Paulo and the Federal District," the police said in a statement. They face a maximum penalty of 15 years and 6 months in prison, according to the statement. Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported, citing sources in security forces, that the two Brazilian nationals arrested in Sao Paulo had been recruited by and received funding from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The criminal group was allegedly preparing attacks on Jewish community buildings and synagogues in Brazil. One of the suspects was reportedly detained upon arrival from Lebanon at Guarulhos International Airport near Sao Paulo and had instructions to carry out terrorist attacks. The second suspect was arrested in Sao Paulo. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, together with Brazilian security services and international partners, had helped to foil the attack in Brazil. The office, on behalf of Mossad, thanked the Brazilian security services "for the arrest of a terrorist cell that was operated by Hezbollah in order to carry out an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil."

brazil

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brazil, hezbollah, terrorism, lebanon, arrests, mossad, israel