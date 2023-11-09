https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/brussels-report-on-ukraines-eu-accession-has-no-relation-to-reality-1114846507.html

Brussels' Report on Ukraine's EU Accession Has No Relation to Reality

Brussels' Report on Ukraine's EU Accession Has No Relation to Reality

Speaking of Ukraine’s joining the EU makes no sense given Kiev’s scarce progress in ensuring the rule of law in the country, international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.

2023-11-09T15:03+0000

2023-11-09T15:03+0000

2023-11-09T15:03+0000

world

ukraine

european union (eu)

european commission

accession

negotiations

corruption

rule of law

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114845992_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_969425838d79dd6f38cf93b0f3862486.jpg

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has recommended the EU open accession talks with Ukraine as soon as it meets the final conditions.This comes as the European Commission published its latest enlargement report on where each aspiring new EU member, including Ukraine, stands. The report claimed that over the past few years, Ukraine has continued to progress on democratic and rule of law reforms, among other things.He added that he wonders whether “those EU standards are really a pogrom against the largest church in the country," in an apparent reference to Kiev’s crackdown on the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.“On top of that, the Ukrainian border service issued a report last week that they have stopped 2,000 Ukrainian government officials from attempting to flee the country. They're stealing everything they can and trying to flee like rats on a sinking ship. But, you know, that is ‘progress’ on corruption,” the analyst sarcastically concluded.Florian Philippot, leader of France’s Patriots party, has meanwhile expressed frustration over the European Commission’s move to begin negotiations on Ukraine entering the EU.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231106/ukraine-in-eu-would-take-cash-from-pockets-of-blocs-eastern-members-1114757599.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

european commission’s report on ukraine’s eu accession, european commission president ursula von der leyen's recommendations on the start of accession talks with ukraine, the rule of law, corruption in ukraine