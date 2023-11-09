https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/chinas-use-of-ai-to-operate-military-satellites-real-game-changer-says-us-space-tech-chief-1114830412.html
China's Use of AI to Operate Military Satellites 'Real Game Changer', Says US Space Tech Chief
China's Use of AI to Operate Military Satellites 'Real Game Changer', Says US Space Tech Chief
China has spent $14.7 billion on AI this year and that figure is projected to almost double to $26 billion by 2026, Costas said.
2023-11-09T02:11+0000
2023-11-09T02:11+0000
2023-11-09T02:11+0000
military
china
science & tech
artificial intelligence (ai)
military satellites
us space force (ussf)
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106238/41/1062384154_58:0:1155:617_1920x0_80_0_0_3bfab8a06ec0c1a7f98d33543811b299.jpg
"This is going to be a real game changer in terms of implementing artificial intelligence in operational space," Costas said in a podcast on Wednesday. China has spent $14.7 billion on AI this year and that figure is projected to almost double to $26 billion by 2026, Costas said. China has in recent years put more than 700 satellites into space, by April this year of which more than 160 were intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance satellites, Costas added.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106238/41/1062384154_195:0:1018:617_1920x0_80_0_0_00669022fd78360de24acf3d63063bcd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, satellites, artificial intelligence, ai, military, us space force, chinese people's liberation army, pla
china, satellites, artificial intelligence, ai, military, us space force, chinese people's liberation army, pla
China's Use of AI to Operate Military Satellites 'Real Game Changer', Says US Space Tech Chief
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China's development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to run space platforms and satellites is going to be "a real game changer" in terms of operating military capabilities in space, US Space Force Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Lisa Costas said.
"This is going to be a real game changer in terms of implementing artificial intelligence in operational space," Costas said in a podcast on Wednesday.
China has spent $14.7 billion on AI this year and that figure is projected to almost double to $26 billion by 2026, Costas said.
"The People's Liberation Army (PLA) argues the need for AI to support and protect China's space assets ...In April they allowed AI to take over one of the cameras on a satellite ... It looked at an area between Japan and China where there were (US) aircraft carriers and between India and China where there had been border skirmishes," Costas said.
China has in recent years put more than 700 satellites into space, by April this year of which more than 160 were intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance satellites, Costas added.