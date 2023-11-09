https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/chinas-use-of-ai-to-operate-military-satellites-real-game-changer-says-us-space-tech-chief-1114830412.html

China's Use of AI to Operate Military Satellites 'Real Game Changer', Says US Space Tech Chief

China has spent $14.7 billion on AI this year and that figure is projected to almost double to $26 billion by 2026, Costas said.

2023-11-09T02:11+0000

2023-11-09T02:11+0000

2023-11-09T02:11+0000

"This is going to be a real game changer in terms of implementing artificial intelligence in operational space," Costas said in a podcast on Wednesday. China has spent $14.7 billion on AI this year and that figure is projected to almost double to $26 billion by 2026, Costas said. China has in recent years put more than 700 satellites into space, by April this year of which more than 160 were intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance satellites, Costas added.

