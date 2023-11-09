https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/fierce-clashes-between-us-forces-syrian-army-underway-in-syrias-deir-ez-zor---reports-1114830837.html

Fierce Clashes Between US Forces, Syrian Army Underway in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Reports

The source added that US forces and SDF units are fighting from east of the Euphrates, while the Syrian army and its allies are engaged in clashes from their positions west of the Euphrates.

"Fierce clashes between American forces and the SDF on one side and the Syrian army and its allies on the other are underway, and various medium-caliber weapons, heavy artillery and rockets are being used," the source told the broadcaster. The source added that US forces and SDF units are fighting from east of the Euphrates, while the Syrian army and its allies are engaged in clashes from their positions west of the Euphrates.

