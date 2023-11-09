International
Fierce Clashes Between US Forces, Syrian Army Underway in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Reports
Fierce Clashes Between US Forces, Syrian Army Underway in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Reports
The source added that US forces and SDF units are fighting from east of the Euphrates, while the Syrian army and its allies are engaged in clashes from their positions west of the Euphrates.
"Fierce clashes between American forces and the SDF on one side and the Syrian army and its allies on the other are underway, and various medium-caliber weapons, heavy artillery and rockets are being used," the source told the broadcaster. The source added that US forces and SDF units are fighting from east of the Euphrates, while the Syrian army and its allies are engaged in clashes from their positions west of the Euphrates.
Fierce Clashes Between US Forces, Syrian Army Underway in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Reports

03:12 GMT 09.11.2023
© AP Photo
A view of the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017
A view of the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
© AP Photo
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Fierce clashes between US forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on one side and the Syrian army and its allies on the other have broken out in Deir ez-Zor Governorate in eastern Syria, Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported Thursday, citing a source.
"Fierce clashes between American forces and the SDF on one side and the Syrian army and its allies on the other are underway, and various medium-caliber weapons, heavy artillery and rockets are being used," the source told the broadcaster.
The source added that US forces and SDF units are fighting from east of the Euphrates, while the Syrian army and its allies are engaged in clashes from their positions west of the Euphrates.
