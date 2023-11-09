https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/fierce-clashes-between-us-forces-syrian-army-underway-in-syrias-deir-ez-zor---reports-1114830837.html
Fierce Clashes Between US Forces, Syrian Army Underway in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Reports
Fierce Clashes Between US Forces, Syrian Army Underway in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Reports
The source added that US forces and SDF units are fighting from east of the Euphrates, while the Syrian army and its allies are engaged in clashes from their positions west of the Euphrates.
2023-11-09T03:12+0000
2023-11-09T03:12+0000
2023-11-09T03:12+0000
military
us
syria
syrian democratic forces (sdf)
deir ez-zor
deir ez-zor
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107233/71/1072337187_0:110:4000:2360_1920x0_80_0_0_76749f651a860132710feed1c130ac71.jpg
"Fierce clashes between American forces and the SDF on one side and the Syrian army and its allies on the other are underway, and various medium-caliber weapons, heavy artillery and rockets are being used," the source told the broadcaster. The source added that US forces and SDF units are fighting from east of the Euphrates, while the Syrian army and its allies are engaged in clashes from their positions west of the Euphrates.
syria
deir ez-zor
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107233/71/1072337187_274:0:3837:2672_1920x0_80_0_0_667b23a7772a3f3ddc8b1f101e7cf7c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, syria, syrian democratic forces, sdf, military
us, syria, syrian democratic forces, sdf, military
Fierce Clashes Between US Forces, Syrian Army Underway in Syria's Deir ez-Zor - Reports
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Fierce clashes between US forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on one side and the Syrian army and its allies on the other have broken out in Deir ez-Zor Governorate in eastern Syria, Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen reported Thursday, citing a source.
"Fierce clashes between American forces and the SDF on one side and the Syrian army and its allies on the other are underway, and various medium-caliber weapons, heavy artillery and rockets are being used," the source told the broadcaster.
The source added that US forces and SDF units are fighting from east of the Euphrates, while the Syrian army and its allies are engaged in clashes from their positions west of the Euphrates.