Iceland's Blue Lagoon Temporarily Shutters After 'Seismic Swarm' Prompts Eruption Fears

The swarm of seismic activity has caused the geothermal spa to close due to fear of a volcanic eruption. It was reported that at least 40 guests left the resort—which has two hotels—in a frightful response to the quakes.

2023-11-09T23:16+0000

Tourists reportedly fled Iceland’s Blue Lagoon spa after the Reykjanes Peninsula was hit by roughly 1,400 earthquakes within a span of just 24 hours, a development that prompted the popular resort to temporarily close of fears of a looming volcanic eruption. It was reported that at least 40 guests left the resort—which has two hotels—in a frightful response to the quakes.Guests of the spa were awoken just shy of 1 a.m. local time by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake. Roughly 22,000 earthquakes have been reported since they first began in late October, with Thursday’s quake being the strongest in the region thus far.The spa said it will remain closed for at least a week following the seismic swarm.“Blue Lagoon has proactively chosen to temporarily suspend operations for one week, despite the authorities not raising the current level of uncertainty during this period of seismic activity,” the company said in a statement.According to the Icelandic Met Office, authorities will continue to monitor the area for volcanic activity and will do so by looking for any indication that the seismic activity is getting closer to the Earth’s surface, which would be a clearer indication that magma is pushing through to the Earth’s crust.Iceland, which is no stranger to volcanic activity, experienced its most disruptive quake in 2010 when the Eyjafjallajokull volcano sent plumes of volcanic ash into the air. The country has about 130 volcanoes, and the Reykjanes Peninsula on Iceland’s southwestern coast has an active volcanic system that has erupted three times since 2021, though it has been dormant for hundreds of years.Earlier this week, the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management announced that an evacuation plan for Grindavík was in place, in case the town is, in fact, rattled by an earthquake.

