https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/icelands-blue-lagoon-temporarily-shutters-after-seismic-swarm-prompts-eruption-fears-1114855611.html
Iceland's Blue Lagoon Temporarily Shutters After 'Seismic Swarm' Prompts Eruption Fears
Iceland's Blue Lagoon Temporarily Shutters After 'Seismic Swarm' Prompts Eruption Fears
The swarm of seismic activity has caused the geothermal spa to close due to fear of a volcanic eruption. It was reported that at least 40 guests left the resort—which has two hotels—in a frightful response to the quakes.
2023-11-09T23:16+0000
2023-11-09T23:16+0000
2023-11-09T23:15+0000
beyond politics
earthquakes
earthquake
iceland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082414980_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d007998a5d5a16f7158d6ffab72df5fa.jpg
Tourists reportedly fled Iceland’s Blue Lagoon spa after the Reykjanes Peninsula was hit by roughly 1,400 earthquakes within a span of just 24 hours, a development that prompted the popular resort to temporarily close of fears of a looming volcanic eruption. It was reported that at least 40 guests left the resort—which has two hotels—in a frightful response to the quakes.Guests of the spa were awoken just shy of 1 a.m. local time by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake. Roughly 22,000 earthquakes have been reported since they first began in late October, with Thursday’s quake being the strongest in the region thus far.The spa said it will remain closed for at least a week following the seismic swarm.“Blue Lagoon has proactively chosen to temporarily suspend operations for one week, despite the authorities not raising the current level of uncertainty during this period of seismic activity,” the company said in a statement.According to the Icelandic Met Office, authorities will continue to monitor the area for volcanic activity and will do so by looking for any indication that the seismic activity is getting closer to the Earth’s surface, which would be a clearer indication that magma is pushing through to the Earth’s crust.Iceland, which is no stranger to volcanic activity, experienced its most disruptive quake in 2010 when the Eyjafjallajokull volcano sent plumes of volcanic ash into the air. The country has about 130 volcanoes, and the Reykjanes Peninsula on Iceland’s southwestern coast has an active volcanic system that has erupted three times since 2021, though it has been dormant for hundreds of years.Earlier this week, the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management announced that an evacuation plan for Grindavík was in place, in case the town is, in fact, rattled by an earthquake.
iceland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082414980_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f7d61957eeb1c10b0469fdddfb4dafe.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
blue lagoon resort, earthquakes in iceland, blue lagoon geothermal spa, volcanic eruption in iceland, iceland resort closure, reykjanes peninsula
blue lagoon resort, earthquakes in iceland, blue lagoon geothermal spa, volcanic eruption in iceland, iceland resort closure, reykjanes peninsula
Iceland's Blue Lagoon Temporarily Shutters After 'Seismic Swarm' Prompts Eruption Fears
The popular, man-made resort is located in a lava field near Grindavík.
Tourists reportedly fled Iceland’s Blue Lagoon spa after the Reykjanes Peninsula was hit by roughly 1,400 earthquakes within a span of just 24 hours, a development that prompted the popular resort to temporarily close of fears of a looming volcanic eruption.
It was reported
that at least 40 guests left the resort—which has two hotels—in a frightful response to the quakes.
Guests of the spa were awoken just shy of 1 a.m. local time by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake
. Roughly 22,000 earthquakes have been reported since they first began in late October, with Thursday’s quake being the strongest in the region thus far.
The spa said it will remain closed for at least a week following the seismic swarm.
“Blue Lagoon has proactively chosen to temporarily suspend operations for one week, despite the authorities not raising the current level of uncertainty during this period of seismic activity,” the company said in a statement.
“After many days of seismic activity in the area, and a night with powerful earthquakes, the disruption to our guests and prolonged strain on our employees was the primary reason behind our decision."
According to the Icelandic Met Office, authorities will continue to monitor the area for volcanic activity and will do so by looking for any indication that the seismic activity is getting closer to the Earth’s surface, which would be a clearer indication that magma is pushing through to the Earth’s crust.
“Presently, there are no signs that earthquake activity is becoming shallower,” the Icelandic Met Office said on its website. “However, the situation could change quickly, and it is not possible to exclude a scenario involving a lava-producing eruption in the area northwest of Thorbjorn.”
Iceland, which is no stranger to volcanic activity, experienced its most disruptive quake in 2010 when the Eyjafjallajokull volcano sent plumes of volcanic ash into the air. The country has about 130 volcanoes, and the Reykjanes Peninsula on Iceland’s southwestern coast has an active volcanic system that has erupted three times since 2021, though it has been dormant for hundreds of years.
Earlier this week, the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management announced that an evacuation plan for Grindavík was in place, in case the town is, in fact, rattled by an earthquake.