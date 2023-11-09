Payments in National Currencies Between Russia, Kazakhstan Expanding - Putin

International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
Payments in national currencies between Russia and Kazakhstan are expanding, with one of the priorities in the bilateral economic ties being agricultural cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The use of national currencies in export and import operations has significantly expanded," Putin said at the Russia-Kazakhstan regional forum held in Astana, while adding that agricultural cooperation between the two countries is one of the priorities of their economic policy. A number of agreements and contracts worth $100 million are expected to be signed between the two countries at the forum, the president added. Speaking of Russia's position in the agricultural market, Putin said that Russia would remain the top grain exporter.Earlier Vladimir Putin arrived to Astana, Kazakhstan for a talks with his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
09:09 GMT 09.11.2023 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 09.11.2023)
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Payments in national currencies between Russia and Kazakhstan are expanding, with one of the priorities in the bilateral economic ties being agricultural cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The use of national currencies in export and import operations has significantly expanded," Putin said at the Russia-Kazakhstan regional forum held in Astana, while adding that agricultural cooperation between the two countries is one of the priorities of their economic policy.
A number of agreements and contracts worth $100 million are expected to be signed between the two countries at the forum, the president added.
Speaking of Russia's position in the agricultural market, Putin said that Russia would remain the top grain exporter.
Earlier Vladimir Putin arrived to Astana, Kazakhstan for a talks with his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
