https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/payments-in-national-currencies-between-russia-kazakhstan-expanding---putin-1114835896.html
Payments in National Currencies Between Russia, Kazakhstan Expanding - Putin
Payments in National Currencies Between Russia, Kazakhstan Expanding - Putin
Payments in national currencies between Russia and Kazakhstan are expanding, with one of the priorities in the bilateral economic ties being agricultural cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2023-11-09T09:09+0000
2023-11-09T09:09+0000
2023-11-09T09:44+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
vladimir putin
kazakhstan
kassym-jomart tokayev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114836440_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_52d44bdec0823cef86b94f36b4278380.jpg
"The use of national currencies in export and import operations has significantly expanded," Putin said at the Russia-Kazakhstan regional forum held in Astana, while adding that agricultural cooperation between the two countries is one of the priorities of their economic policy. A number of agreements and contracts worth $100 million are expected to be signed between the two countries at the forum, the president added. Speaking of Russia's position in the agricultural market, Putin said that Russia would remain the top grain exporter.Earlier Vladimir Putin arrived to Astana, Kazakhstan for a talks with his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114836440_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d85f78ed5a6f0d29c74b54af583623ce.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian economy under sanctions, putin kazakhstan, tenge, putin tokayev
russia, russian economy under sanctions, putin kazakhstan, tenge, putin tokayev
Payments in National Currencies Between Russia, Kazakhstan Expanding - Putin
09:09 GMT 09.11.2023 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 09.11.2023)
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Payments in national currencies between Russia and Kazakhstan are expanding, with one of the priorities in the bilateral economic ties being agricultural cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"The use of national currencies in export and import operations has significantly expanded," Putin said at the Russia-Kazakhstan regional forum held in Astana, while adding that agricultural cooperation between the two countries is one of the priorities of their economic policy.
A number of agreements and contracts worth $100 million are expected to be signed between the two countries at the forum, the president added.
Speaking of Russia's position in the agricultural market, Putin said that Russia would remain the top grain exporter.
Earlier Vladimir Putin arrived to Astana, Kazakhstan for a talks with his counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.