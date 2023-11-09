https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/putin-arrives-in-astana-to-hold-talks-with-president-of-kazakhstan-1114831673.html
Putin Arrives in Astana to Hold Talks With President of Kazakhstan
Putin Arrives in Astana to Hold Talks With President of Kazakhstan
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on an official visit in Astana, where he will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and attend an interregional cooperation forum.
2023-11-09T04:53+0000
2023-11-09T04:53+0000
2023-11-09T05:26+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
kazakhstan
kassym-jomart tokayev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105958541_0:0:2901:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_23e2d53ea91f59be4ef210afea162b98.jpg
Putin is visiting Astana at the invitation of the leader of Kazakhstan. Tokayev himself met his Russian counterpart in the airport. During the talks, the sides plan to compare notes on all areas of cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, adding that these include mutual investment. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues.According to the Kremlin press service, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are expected to begin with closed-door talks, which will be followed by "more thorough Russian-Kazakh negotiations". As a result of the summit, documents will be signed and the leaders will issue a joint press statement. Ahead of his visit, Vladimir Putin gave an interview to a Kazakh newspaper in which he stressed that a peaceful Eurasian space would be a pillar of the new world order.
russia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105958541_35:0:2766:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08b2ed10a1c9fd5d48435531da711903.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, kazakhstan, tokayev, astana, putin tokayev
russia, vladimir putin, kazakhstan, tokayev, astana, putin tokayev
Putin Arrives in Astana to Hold Talks With President of Kazakhstan
04:53 GMT 09.11.2023 (Updated: 05:26 GMT 09.11.2023)
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on an official visit in Astana, where he will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and attend an interregional cooperation forum.
Putin is visiting Astana at the invitation of the leader of Kazakhstan. Tokayev himself met his Russian counterpart in the airport.
During the talks, the sides plan to compare notes on all areas of cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, adding that these include mutual investment.
The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues.
According to the Kremlin press service, Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are expected to begin with closed-door talks, which will be followed by "more thorough Russian-Kazakh negotiations".
As a result of the summit, documents will be signed and the leaders will issue a joint press statement. Ahead of his visit, Vladimir Putin gave an interview to a Kazakh newspaper in which he stressed that a peaceful Eurasian space would be a pillar of the new world order.
"Russia believes that the establishment of a common peaceful, stable and prosperous Eurasian space is an integral part of this process," Putin said in the interview.