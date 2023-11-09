https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/putin-meets-with-kazakh-president-tokayev-1114833974.html
Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
Kazakhstan assumes CSTO chairmanship next year. Vladimir Putin believes that Kazakhstan’s initiatives will strengthen the CSTO positions in global politics while "integration trends in the Central Asian region are gaining momentum”.
2023-11-09T07:34+0000
2023-11-09T07:34+0000
2023-11-09T07:34+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
kazakhstan
kassym-jomart tokayev
csto
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_0:132:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_68d5c5690b3ed01be4cd4acdd75fb0b1.jpg
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Astana, Kazakhstan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Kazakhstan's head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders will engage in closed-door talks, which will be followed by "more thorough Russian-Kazakh negotiations." Thereafter, documents will be signed, and the presidents will jointly address the media.Earlier, Putin discussed Kazakhstan's upcoming chairmanship in the CSTO next year and the contributions that both nations can make to ensuring the stability of the global oil market. The Russian leader believes that Kazakhstan's initiatives will enhance the CSTO's potential and contribute to the expansion of its powers.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104809482_221:0:2952:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e35aa7542405d5eaa6f5c1f626d4e891.jpg
Putin Tokaev
Putin Tokaev
2023-11-09T07:34+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, kazakhstan, vladimir putin, tokayev, putin tokayev
russia, kazakhstan, vladimir putin, tokayev, putin tokayev
Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Astana for talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Astana, Kazakhstan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Kazakhstan's head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders will engage in closed-door talks, which will be followed by "more thorough Russian-Kazakh negotiations." Thereafter, documents will be signed, and the presidents will jointly address the media.
Earlier, Putin discussed Kazakhstan's upcoming chairmanship in the CSTO
next year and the contributions that both nations can make to ensuring the stability of the global oil market. The Russian leader believes that Kazakhstan's initiatives will enhance the CSTO's potential and contribute to the expansion of its powers.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!