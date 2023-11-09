International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
Kazakhstan assumes CSTO chairmanship next year. Vladimir Putin believes that Kazakhstan’s initiatives will strengthen the CSTO positions in global politics while "integration trends in the Central Asian region are gaining momentum”.
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Astana, Kazakhstan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Kazakhstan's head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders will engage in closed-door talks, which will be followed by "more thorough Russian-Kazakh negotiations." Thereafter, documents will be signed, and the presidents will jointly address the media.Earlier, Putin discussed Kazakhstan's upcoming chairmanship in the CSTO next year and the contributions that both nations can make to ensuring the stability of the global oil market. The Russian leader believes that Kazakhstan's initiatives will enhance the CSTO's potential and contribute to the expansion of its powers.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev

07:34 GMT 09.11.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Astana for talks with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Sputnik is broadcasting live from Astana, Kazakhstan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Kazakhstan's head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The two leaders will engage in closed-door talks, which will be followed by "more thorough Russian-Kazakh negotiations." Thereafter, documents will be signed, and the presidents will jointly address the media.
Earlier, Putin discussed Kazakhstan's upcoming chairmanship in the CSTO next year and the contributions that both nations can make to ensuring the stability of the global oil market. The Russian leader believes that Kazakhstan's initiatives will enhance the CSTO's potential and contribute to the expansion of its powers.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
