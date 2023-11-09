International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Meets with Kazakh President Tokayev
Putin, Shoigu Extend Warm Welcome to Top Chinese General
Moscow and Beijing are bolstering their military ties as General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, paid an official visit to the Russian capital this week. He was warmly welcomed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and also had the opportunity to meet with President Vladimir Putin.
Defense chief Shoigu and Top Chinese General Zhang Youxia met for the second time in less than two weeks. Previously, the top military officials gathered in Beijing for the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, where they discussed cooperation between the Russian military and the People’s Liberation Army. Recently, Zhang Youxia was welcomed at Novo-Ogaryovo, where he held talks with President Putin.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more!
Putin, Shoigu Extend Warm Welcome to Top Chinese General

05:27 GMT 09.11.2023 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 09.11.2023)
Moscow and Beijing are bolstering their military ties as General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, paid an official visit to the Russian capital this week. He was warmly welcomed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and also had the opportunity to meet with President Vladimir Putin.
Defense chief Shoigu and Top Chinese General Zhang Youxia met for the second time in less than two weeks. Previously, the top military officials gathered in Beijing for the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, where they discussed cooperation between the Russian military and the People’s Liberation Army. Recently, Zhang Youxia was welcomed at Novo-Ogaryovo, where he held talks with President Putin.
Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more!
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu welcomes General Zhang Youxia.

Sergei Shoigu praised the level of military cooperation between Russia and China, while stressing that it was not aimed against other countries.

Sergei Shoigu explained that “unlike some aggressive Western countries” Moscow and Beijing had not established a military bloc.

Zhang Youxia agreed with Shoigu, adding that Russian-Chinese relations serve as a good example of strategic trust between the two powers.

Later, Zhang Yoxia was welcomed by President Vladimir Putin at his official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Vladimir Putin emphasized that military interactions between Russia and China are now advancing to a new level, with high-tech warfare being the top priority for both nations.

Cooperation implies partnering up for space projects, including high-orbit groupings. Also, Russia and China regularly conduct joint military drills and this level of cooperation is on the rise.

Vladimir Putin added that Russian-Chinese relations are a “stabilizing factor” for a global security.

