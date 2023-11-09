https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/putin-shoigu-extend-warm-welcome-to-top-chinese-general--1114832323.html

Putin, Shoigu Extend Warm Welcome to Top Chinese General

Moscow and Beijing are bolstering their military ties as General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, paid an official visit to the Russian capital this week. He was warmly welcomed by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and also had the opportunity to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Defense chief Shoigu and Top Chinese General Zhang Youxia met for the second time in less than two weeks. Previously, the top military officials gathered in Beijing for the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, where they discussed cooperation between the Russian military and the People’s Liberation Army. Recently, Zhang Youxia was welcomed at Novo-Ogaryovo, where he held talks with President Putin.Explore Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more!

russia, russia-china cooperation, russia and pla, zhang youxia russia