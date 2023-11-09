https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/russia-repels-8-attacks-in-south-donetsk-direction-kiev-loses-up-to-145-soldiers---moscow-1114830986.html
Russia Repels 8 Attacks in South Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 145 Soldiers - Moscow
Russia Repels 8 Attacks in South Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 145 Soldiers - Moscow
Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has also struck Polish-made self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer AHS Krab. Ukraine has also lost several D-20 and FH-70 howitzers and five mortar units, said a spokesman.
"In the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces, in cooperation with artillery, repelled eight attacks ... in the areas of [the town] of Novomykhailivka and north of [the towns of] Nikolske, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske," he said, adding that Ukraine lost up to 145 soldiers, military vehicles and two radar stations. He added that Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has also struck Polish-made self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer AHS Krab. Ukraine has also lost several D-20 and FH-70 howitzers and five mortar units.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok group of forces has repelled eight attacks by the Ukrainian military in the South Donetsk direction, with Kiev losing up to 145 servicepeople and military equipment, Oleg Chekhov, the group's spokesman, told Sputnik on Thursday.
"In the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces, in cooperation with artillery, repelled eight attacks ... in the areas of [the town] of Novomykhailivka and north of [the towns of] Nikolske, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske," he said, adding that Ukraine lost up to 145 soldiers, military vehicles and two radar stations.
He added that Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has also struck Polish-made self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer AHS Krab. Ukraine has also lost several D-20 and FH-70 howitzers and five mortar units.