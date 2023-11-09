https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/russia-repels-8-attacks-in-south-donetsk-direction-kiev-loses-up-to-145-soldiers---moscow-1114830986.html

Russia Repels 8 Attacks in South Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 145 Soldiers - Moscow

Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has also struck Polish-made self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer AHS Krab. Ukraine has also lost several D-20 and FH-70 howitzers and five mortar units, said a spokesman.

"In the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces, in cooperation with artillery, repelled eight attacks ... in the areas of [the town] of Novomykhailivka and north of [the towns of] Nikolske, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske," he said, adding that Ukraine lost up to 145 soldiers, military vehicles and two radar stations. He added that Russian kamikaze drone Lancet has also struck Polish-made self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer AHS Krab. Ukraine has also lost several D-20 and FH-70 howitzers and five mortar units.

