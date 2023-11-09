https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/the-us-is-the-enabler-of-gazas-destruction-1114828959.html

The US Is the Enabler of Gaza's Destruction

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Congressional subpoenas issued for Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's polls, and the death toll in Gaza surpassing 10,000.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Brian Berletic, former marine, geopolitical analyst and host of The New Atlas about the multiple US proxy wars, Israel-Palestine debates evokes over emotional reactions, and Iran will have to respond to the US enabling Israel to attack Gaza. Brian talked about the decades of think tank papers on proxy wars across the globe.Next, Rachel spoke with Larry Johnson, writer and former CIA analyst about the US sabotage of a peace deal between Ukraine-Russia, will Biden survive the full term of his Presidency, and whether President Zelensky has lost his mind. Larry talked about the government censorship that occurred in the 2020 election and how the US is turning into the old Soviet Union.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines about Joe Biden's poor poll numbers, the US has failed in Ukraine, and Democrats want to make the 2024 election about Trump. Jamarl explained how Joe Biden has no foreign or domestic victories to run on and the third-party candidates in the 2024 election.Rachel spoke with Angie Wong, Journalist, Co-Host of The Final Countdown about the Democrat wins in elections, Republicans' loss on abortion stance, and GOP candidate's failure to address domestic issues. Angie talked about Kim Reynolds the chairwoman of the Governors Association and how Republicans lost elections in state races.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

