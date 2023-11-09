https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/trump-says-would-consider-tucker-carlson-as-2024-us-presidential-election-running-mate-1114829967.html
Trump Says Would Consider Tucker Carlson as 2024 US Presidential Election Running Mate
Trump Says Would Consider Tucker Carlson as 2024 US Presidential Election Running Mate
"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would… because he’s got great common sense," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday.
2023-11-09T00:42+0000
2023-11-09T00:42+0000
2023-11-09T00:42+0000
americas
donald trump
tucker carlson
2024 us presidential election
us
us politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b07e44390a42f32a5ff48e357fb7abb.jpg
"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would… because he’s got great common sense," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday, when asked if he’d consider asking Carlson to run alongside him as vice president. A video of the interview has since been deleted from YouTube, but remains available on the show’s website. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls in primary polling, but again opted to skip the debate scheduled for Wednesday evening. Former US Vice President and Trump running mate Mike Pence dropped his own 2024 bid earlier this year. Trump said that he respects some of the other Republican candidates but has no respect for others. During the first Republican primary debate, Trump conducted an interview with Carlson instead of attending the event.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79c600cd608e57b436a029fb8fa77730.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, tucker carlson, us politics, 2024 us presidential election
donald trump, tucker carlson, us politics, 2024 us presidential election
Trump Says Would Consider Tucker Carlson as 2024 US Presidential Election Running Mate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he would consider picking media personality Tucker Carlson as his running mate in the 2024 US presidential election.
"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would… because he’s got great common sense," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday, when asked if he’d consider asking Carlson to run alongside him as vice president.
A video of the interview has since been deleted from YouTube, but remains available on the show’s website.
Trump currently leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls in primary polling, but again opted to skip the debate scheduled for Wednesday evening. Former US Vice President and Trump running mate Mike Pence dropped his own 2024 bid earlier this year.
"It’s possible. Some of them I like a lot," Trump said, when asked if he would consider some of the candidates on the debate stage as running mates.
Trump said that he respects some of the other Republican candidates but has no respect for others.
During the first Republican primary debate, Trump conducted an interview with Carlson instead of attending the event.