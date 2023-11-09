https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/trump-says-would-consider-tucker-carlson-as-2024-us-presidential-election-running-mate-1114829967.html

Trump Says Would Consider Tucker Carlson as 2024 US Presidential Election Running Mate

Trump Says Would Consider Tucker Carlson as 2024 US Presidential Election Running Mate

"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would… because he’s got great common sense," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday.

2023-11-09T00:42+0000

2023-11-09T00:42+0000

2023-11-09T00:42+0000

americas

donald trump

tucker carlson

2024 us presidential election

us

us politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b07e44390a42f32a5ff48e357fb7abb.jpg

"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would… because he’s got great common sense," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday, when asked if he’d consider asking Carlson to run alongside him as vice president. A video of the interview has since been deleted from YouTube, but remains available on the show’s website. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls in primary polling, but again opted to skip the debate scheduled for Wednesday evening. Former US Vice President and Trump running mate Mike Pence dropped his own 2024 bid earlier this year. Trump said that he respects some of the other Republican candidates but has no respect for others. During the first Republican primary debate, Trump conducted an interview with Carlson instead of attending the event.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, tucker carlson, us politics, 2024 us presidential election