International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/trump-says-would-consider-tucker-carlson-as-2024-us-presidential-election-running-mate-1114829967.html
Trump Says Would Consider Tucker Carlson as 2024 US Presidential Election Running Mate
Trump Says Would Consider Tucker Carlson as 2024 US Presidential Election Running Mate
"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would… because he’s got great common sense," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday.
2023-11-09T00:42+0000
2023-11-09T00:42+0000
americas
donald trump
tucker carlson
2024 us presidential election
us
us politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b07e44390a42f32a5ff48e357fb7abb.jpg
"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would… because he’s got great common sense," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday, when asked if he’d consider asking Carlson to run alongside him as vice president. A video of the interview has since been deleted from YouTube, but remains available on the show’s website. Trump currently leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls in primary polling, but again opted to skip the debate scheduled for Wednesday evening. Former US Vice President and Trump running mate Mike Pence dropped his own 2024 bid earlier this year. Trump said that he respects some of the other Republican candidates but has no respect for others. During the first Republican primary debate, Trump conducted an interview with Carlson instead of attending the event.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114829809_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79c600cd608e57b436a029fb8fa77730.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, tucker carlson, us politics, 2024 us presidential election
donald trump, tucker carlson, us politics, 2024 us presidential election

Trump Says Would Consider Tucker Carlson as 2024 US Presidential Election Running Mate

00:42 GMT 09.11.2023
© AP Photo / Chris CarlsonFormer President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2023
© AP Photo / Chris Carlson
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he would consider picking media personality Tucker Carlson as his running mate in the 2024 US presidential election.
"I like Tucker a lot, I guess I would… because he’s got great common sense," Trump said on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Wednesday, when asked if he’d consider asking Carlson to run alongside him as vice president.
A video of the interview has since been deleted from YouTube, but remains available on the show’s website.
Trump currently leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls in primary polling, but again opted to skip the debate scheduled for Wednesday evening. Former US Vice President and Trump running mate Mike Pence dropped his own 2024 bid earlier this year.
"It’s possible. Some of them I like a lot," Trump said, when asked if he would consider some of the candidates on the debate stage as running mates.
Trump said that he respects some of the other Republican candidates but has no respect for others.
During the first Republican primary debate, Trump conducted an interview with Carlson instead of attending the event.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала