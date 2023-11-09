https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/us-destroying-itself-ex-cia-analyst-slams-bidens-foreign-policy-1114841211.html
‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson about Israel’s military failures, Biden’s inability to rally US allies in the Middle East, and the growing rift between Zelensky and the Ukrainian army.
‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy
- Larry Johnson, retired CIA analyst
“There are elements within the Biden administration that want to attack Iran. This desire is beyond dangerous and foolish because it's predicated on some assumptions about Iran being weak and incapable of defending itself. I think the United States will only discover after the fact that this is a very poor, incorrect assumption.”
- Larry Johnson, retired CIA analyst
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM