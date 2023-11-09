International
- Sputnik International, 1920
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/us-destroying-itself-ex-cia-analyst-slams-bidens-foreign-policy-1114841211.html
‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy
‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson about Israel’s military failures, Biden’s inability to rally US allies in the Middle East, and the growing rift between Zelensky and the Ukrainian army.
2023-11-09T11:45+0000
2023-11-09T11:45+0000
new rules
radio
volodymyr zelensky
joe biden
israel
ukraine
israeli-palestinian conflict
gaza
palestine
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114840718_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3e8ef185a406a1d07df6efd4cf99d337.jpg
‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson about Israel’s military failures, Biden’s inability to rally US allies in the Middle East, and the growing rift between Zelensky and the Ukrainian army.
- Larry Johnson, retired CIA analystThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
ukraine
gaza
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Simes Dimitri
Simes Dimitri
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114840718_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3ac554af02169547db11b0bee898f3bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new rules, larry johnson, israel, palestine, gaza, situation in gaza, israeli-palestine crisis, us interest in the middle east, ukraine conflict, how much support zelensky has
new rules, larry johnson, israel, palestine, gaza, situation in gaza, israeli-palestine crisis, us interest in the middle east, ukraine conflict, how much support zelensky has

‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy

11:45 GMT 09.11.2023
New Rules
‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy
Subscribe
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
All materials
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson about Israel’s military failures, Biden’s inability to rally US allies in the Middle East, and the growing rift between Zelensky and the Ukrainian army.
“There are elements within the Biden administration that want to attack Iran. This desire is beyond dangerous and foolish because it's predicated on some assumptions about Iran being weak and incapable of defending itself. I think the United States will only discover after the fact that this is a very poor, incorrect assumption.”
- Larry Johnson, retired CIA analyst
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала