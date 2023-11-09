https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/us-destroying-itself-ex-cia-analyst-slams-bidens-foreign-policy-1114841211.html

‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson about Israel’s military failures, Biden’s inability to rally US allies in the Middle East, and the growing rift between Zelensky and the Ukrainian army.

‘US Destroying Itself’: Ex-CIA Analyst Slams Biden’s Foreign Policy In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with retired CIA analyst Larry Johnson about Israel’s military failures, Biden’s inability to rally US allies in the Middle East, and the growing rift between Zelensky and the Ukrainian army.

- Larry Johnson, retired CIA analyst

