https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/us-government-shutdown-looms-as-congress-clashes-over-ukraine-funding-1114837569.html
US Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine Funding
US Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine Funding
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the looming government shutdown as the US Congress remains deadlocked on several topics.
2023-11-09T10:53+0000
2023-11-09T10:53+0000
2023-11-09T10:53+0000
fault lines
gaza
israel
palestine
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
virginia
radio
us congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114837401_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_76479ff19041f64c0530d80b3f27454c.png
U.S. Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine Funding
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the looming government shutdown as the U.S. Congress remains deadlocked on several topics.
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by economist Mark Frost to discuss the impending government shutdown, amid ongoing disagreements within Congress on funding packages.In the second hour, author and political commentator Ed Woodson spoke to Fault Lines about the key elections taking place around the United States, and potential implications from their results.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's unhinged behavior, along with the current Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza
israel
palestine
ukraine
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114837401_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_59c56d2dd3e4281b07bbc5f6a9b6709e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, looming government shutdown, disagreements in congress on funding packages, aid to israel, aid to ukraine, elections around the united states, zelensky's unhinged behavior, israeli-hamas conflict, was in gaza
fault lines, looming government shutdown, disagreements in congress on funding packages, aid to israel, aid to ukraine, elections around the united states, zelensky's unhinged behavior, israeli-hamas conflict, was in gaza
US Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine Funding
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the looming government shutdown as the US Congress remains deadlocked on several topics.
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by economist Mark Frost to discuss the impending government shutdown, amid ongoing disagreements within Congress on funding packages.
In the second hour, author and political commentator Ed Woodson spoke to Fault Lines about the key elections taking place around the United States, and potential implications from their results.
In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's unhinged behavior, along with the current Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM