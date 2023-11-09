https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/us-government-shutdown-looms-as-congress-clashes-over-ukraine-funding-1114837569.html

US Government Shutdown Looms as Congress Clashes Over Ukraine Funding

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the looming government shutdown as the US Congress remains deadlocked on several topics.

In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by economist Mark Frost to discuss the impending government shutdown, amid ongoing disagreements within Congress on funding packages.In the second hour, author and political commentator Ed Woodson spoke to Fault Lines about the key elections taking place around the United States, and potential implications from their results.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's unhinged behavior, along with the current Israeli-Hamas conflict in Gaza.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

