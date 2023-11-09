https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/watch-russian-army-decimate-ukrainian-vehicle-with-lancet-drone-1114836859.html
Lancet is one of Russia’s most advanced kamikaze drones – a type of projectile that should be more correctly referred to as loitering munition, which feels the niche between cruise missiles and regular UAVs.
Sputnik has obtained footage that shows Russian Special Forces destroying a Ukrainian vehicle with a Lancet kamikaze drone. The Ukrainian Army tried to hide its military equipment in the wooded area, but Russian troops discovered it and blasted it with loitering munitions.Russia successfully employs kamikaze drones as part of the special military operation to perform surgical high-precision strikes and avoid unnecessary risk for its soldiers.
Lancets are one of Russia’s most advanced kamikaze drones – a type of projectile that should be more correctly referred to as loitering munition, which fills the niche between cruise missiles and regular UAVs.
Sputnik has obtained footage that shows Russian Special Forces destroying a Ukrainian vehicle with a Lancet kamikaze drone. The Ukrainian Army tried to hide its military equipment in the wooded area, but Russian troops discovered it and blasted it with loitering munitions.
Russia successfully employs kamikaze drones as part of the special military operation to perform surgical high-precision strikes and avoid unnecessary risk for its soldiers.