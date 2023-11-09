International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Army Decimate Ukrainian Vehicle With Lancet Drone
Lancet is one of Russia’s most advanced kamikaze drones – a type of projectile that should be more correctly referred to as loitering munition, which feels the niche between cruise missiles and regular UAVs.
Sputnik has obtained footage that shows Russian Special Forces destroying a Ukrainian vehicle with a Lancet kamikaze drone. The Ukrainian Army tried to hide its military equipment in the wooded area, but Russian troops discovered it and blasted it with loitering munitions.Russia successfully employs kamikaze drones as part of the special military operation to perform surgical high-precision strikes and avoid unnecessary risk for its soldiers.
11:16 GMT 09.11.2023
Sergey Lebedev
Lancets are one of Russia’s most advanced kamikaze drones – a type of projectile that should be more correctly referred to as loitering munition, which fills the niche between cruise missiles and regular UAVs.
Sputnik has obtained footage that shows Russian Special Forces destroying a Ukrainian vehicle with a Lancet kamikaze drone. The Ukrainian Army tried to hide its military equipment in the wooded area, but Russian troops discovered it and blasted it with loitering munitions.
Russia successfully employs kamikaze drones as part of the special military operation to perform surgical high-precision strikes and avoid unnecessary risk for its soldiers.
