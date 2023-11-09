https://sputnikglobe.com/20231109/winners-and-losers-of-latest-us-elections-1114824742.html

Winners and Losers of Latest US Elections

On this episode of the Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest results from the US elections.

In the first half hour, Final Countdown spoke to a panel composed of tax attorney Scottie Nell Hughes and political commentator Steve Hayes about the latest US elections.To conclude the first hour, media commentator and finance expert Mitch Roschelle spoke to Final Countdown about the stopgap funding and the ramifications of the potential government shutdown next week.To kickoff the second hour, Final Countdown discussed the latest from Gaza with author, journalist and activist Robert Fantina, who provided his analysis on the Netanyahu-Biden relationship.In the final half hour of the show, political commentator and former Congressman Alan Grayson previewed the GOP debates with Final Countdown, while also touching on the main candidates for the Republican Party.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

