Boeing Says Aware Lockbit Hackers Claim They Posted Company Data Online

US aerospace and defense firm Boeing is aware that the cybercriminal group Lockbit allegedly published stolen company data online, a company spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.
Media reported earlier in the day that Lockbit published troves of information it stole from Boeing in October after the company declined to pay a ransom by November 2. According to the spokesperson, Boeing continues to investigate the incident and will remain in contact with law enforcement, regulatory authorities, and potentially impacted parties. Boeing remains confident that this incident poses no threat to aircraft or flight safety, the spokesperson added.Lockbit has been linked to some 1,700 attacks against American organizations, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US aerospace and defense firm Boeing is aware that the cybercriminal group Lockbit allegedly published stolen company data online, a company spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.
Media reported earlier in the day that Lockbit published troves of information it stole from Boeing in October after the company declined to pay a ransom by November 2.
"Elements of Boeing’s parts and distribution business recently experienced a cybersecurity incident," the spokesperson said. "We are aware that, in connection with this incident, a criminal ransomware actor has released information it alleges to have taken from our systems."
According to the spokesperson, Boeing continues to investigate the incident and will remain in contact with law enforcement, regulatory authorities, and potentially impacted parties.
Boeing remains confident that this incident poses no threat to aircraft or flight safety, the spokesperson added.
Lockbit has been linked to some 1,700 attacks against American organizations, according to the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.