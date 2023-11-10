https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/collective-west-finds-genocide-useful-1114859177.html

Collective West Finds Genocide Useful

In today's episode of The Critical Hour, Wilmer and Garland discuss US troops fighting in Syria, GOP contenders fighting for second place, USA vs. Cuba and the World, and other issues.

Collective West Finds Genocide Useful In today's episode of The Critical Hour, Wilmer and Garland discuss US troops fighting in Syria, GOP contenders fighting for second place, USA vs. Cuba and the World, and other issues.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Tens of thousands flee as Israeli forces move further into northern Gaza. Laith Marouf says that the colonial process continues as long as the settlers feel that they can act without consequence. Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Kiev regime takes credit for a terrorist bombing in Luhansk. Mark Sleboda says that this is significant in that the Kiev regime is continuing its long process of terrorizing people that it considers to be its own citizens.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss the GOP debate and Biden-gate. Nikki Haley has taken the position of an extreme hawk as she spars with other GOP presidential hopefuls. Rachel Blevins says that Trump is sending a message that he did not show up, making him the winner. She said that this is sparring for second place.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the US presence in Syria and Israel's war against Hamas. US troops are reported to be engaged in firefights with Syrian forces, and the Israelis may not be able to defeat Hamas and Hezbollah simultaneously. Scott Ritter says that Israel has run military tests and found that they would likely get overwhelmed by a multi-front war.Eugene Craig, former Maryland Republican Party Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of X-Factor Media Inc., joins us to discuss US politics. The FBI secretly investigated Joe Biden’s membership in an exclusive golf club. Eugene Craig does not think that Joe Biden or Donald Trump should run for President. He also says that political parties are taking precedence over the citizens.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss censorship. Academics in the US are facing censorship over the Gaza issue. Professor Danny Shaw says that the empire uses euphemisms and doublespeak to mislead its people. He also says he has never seen the censorship we are experiencing today in America.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss genocide as a Western tool of colonialism. Jon says that millions of people around the world are asking if the IDF can stop killing Palestinians and the West refuses to honor that request. Jon Jeter says that we should pay attention to what the Biden administration does and ignore what they say.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the possible spread of the Middle East conflict. A nuclear sub has arrived in the Middle East. Dan Lazare says that the sub carries conventional weapons and the purpose is to make sure that Hezbollah and other groups do not enter the fray. However, he says that long term political costs will be high.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

