Donald Trump Wins a Third Debate Without Attending

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed the fate of Palestinian people, GOP debate, EU lies about wanting strong countries in the bloc, David Weiss's reputation, and Biden impeachment ramps up.

2023-11-10T04:04+0000

2023-11-10T04:04+0000

2023-11-10T12:04+0000

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with author, activist, anthropologist, and professor Jeff Halper about the 1948 Nakba, the forcible transfer of the Palestinian population, and the US agreed with four-hour pauses of Israeli strikes on Gaza. Jeff explained how the West may accept Palestinian refugees under the guise of "humanitarian assistance to refugees" and Israel's long-term plans for Gaza.Rachel spoke with investigative journalist, blogger, and author Nebojsa Malic about why the EU has no reason to allow Ukraine membership, President Zelensky has lost popularity to Ukraine's top general, and the US may propose Zelensky with aid for elections or weapons but not both. Nebojsa commented on the EU membership tease for Ukraine and Hungary came out against Ukraine's potential EU membership.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with attorney, media relations specialist Tyler Nixon about the House finally sent subpoenas to the Biden crime family, whistleblowers will play a big role in this case, and David Weiss. Tyler explained what took so long for the GOP House subpoenas for the Biden crime family network and the possibility of Hunter Biden pleading the fifth.Rachel spoke with founder of the Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft about the third GOP debate performance of Ron DeSantis, the Republican base wants Ronna McDaniel gone from her position, and Joe Biden's open border policy is destroying the country. Jim talked about Ron DeSantis's political career after attacks on Donald Trump and how Donald Trump has been able to connect with the common man of America.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

