International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/donald-trump-wins-a-third-debate-without-attending-1114856052.html
Donald Trump Wins a Third Debate Without Attending
Donald Trump Wins a Third Debate Without Attending
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed the fate of Palestinian people, GOP debate, EU lies about wanting strong countries in the bloc, David Weiss's reputation, and Biden impeachment ramps up.
2023-11-10T04:04+0000
2023-11-10T12:04+0000
the backstory
radio
gaza
subpoena
congress
delaware
freedom
election fraud
bbc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114855892_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cbc99ebda4d6ed5dc70f919d6d1f3ff9.png
Donald Trump Wins a Third Debate Without Attending
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed the fate of Palestinian people, EU lies about wanting strong countries in the bloc, David Weiss's reputation, and Biden impeachment ramps up.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with author, activist, anthropologist, and professor Jeff Halper about the 1948 Nakba, the forcible transfer of the Palestinian population, and the US agreed with four-hour pauses of Israeli strikes on Gaza. Jeff explained how the West may accept Palestinian refugees under the guise of "humanitarian assistance to refugees" and Israel's long-term plans for Gaza.Rachel spoke with investigative journalist, blogger, and author Nebojsa Malic about why the EU has no reason to allow Ukraine membership, President Zelensky has lost popularity to Ukraine's top general, and the US may propose Zelensky with aid for elections or weapons but not both. Nebojsa commented on the EU membership tease for Ukraine and Hungary came out against Ukraine's potential EU membership.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with attorney, media relations specialist Tyler Nixon about the House finally sent subpoenas to the Biden crime family, whistleblowers will play a big role in this case, and David Weiss. Tyler explained what took so long for the GOP House subpoenas for the Biden crime family network and the possibility of Hunter Biden pleading the fifth.Rachel spoke with founder of the Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft about the third GOP debate performance of Ron DeSantis, the Republican base wants Ronna McDaniel gone from her position, and Joe Biden's open border policy is destroying the country. Jim talked about Ron DeSantis's political career after attacks on Donald Trump and how Donald Trump has been able to connect with the common man of America.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza
delaware
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/09/1114855892_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1d08909e34575b580351a6cfdbcae222.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, kirby's message to the palestinian people, palestinian refugees to egypt, eu is a welfare state, rob walker subpoenaed, the fifth amendment, david weiss's reputation, donald trump wins a gop debate
the backstory, kirby's message to the palestinian people, palestinian refugees to egypt, eu is a welfare state, rob walker subpoenaed, the fifth amendment, david weiss's reputation, donald trump wins a gop debate

Donald Trump Wins a Third Debate Without Attending

04:04 GMT 10.11.2023 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 10.11.2023)
The Backstory
Donald Trump Wins a Third Debate Without Attending
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed the fate of Palestinian people, EU lies about wanting strong countries in the bloc, David Weiss's reputation, and Biden impeachment ramps up.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with author, activist, anthropologist, and professor Jeff Halper about the 1948 Nakba, the forcible transfer of the Palestinian population, and the US agreed with four-hour pauses of Israeli strikes on Gaza. Jeff explained how the West may accept Palestinian refugees under the guise of "humanitarian assistance to refugees" and Israel's long-term plans for Gaza.

Rachel spoke with investigative journalist, blogger, and author Nebojsa Malic about why the EU has no reason to allow Ukraine membership, President Zelensky has lost popularity to Ukraine's top general, and the US may propose Zelensky with aid for elections or weapons but not both. Nebojsa commented on the EU membership tease for Ukraine and Hungary came out against Ukraine's potential EU membership.

In the second hour, Rachel spoke with attorney, media relations specialist Tyler Nixon about the House finally sent subpoenas to the Biden crime family, whistleblowers will play a big role in this case, and David Weiss. Tyler explained what took so long for the GOP House subpoenas for the Biden crime family network and the possibility of Hunter Biden pleading the fifth.

Rachel spoke with founder of the Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft about the third GOP debate performance of Ron DeSantis, the Republican base wants Ronna McDaniel gone from her position, and Joe Biden's open border policy is destroying the country. Jim talked about Ron DeSantis's political career after attacks on Donald Trump and how Donald Trump has been able to connect with the common man of America.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала