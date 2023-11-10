International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/fbi-reportedly-seizes-new-york-mayor-adams-phones-in-federal-campaign-fundraising-probe-1114878055.html
FBI Reportedly Seizes New York Mayor Adams’ Phones in Federal Campaign Fundraising Probe
FBI Reportedly Seizes New York Mayor Adams’ Phones in Federal Campaign Fundraising Probe
FBI agents have reportedly seized several cellphones belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of an investigation related to campaign fundraising violations.
2023-11-10T23:05+0000
2023-11-10T23:04+0000
americas
us
eric adams
new york
fbi
cellphones
raid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_0:106:2048:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_46ea6e722f2abb68f6bba033ec880593.jpg
The seizure occurred earlier this week after a court issued a search warrant, US media reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter. It was specified that the incident took place on Monday, and that agents confiscated two cellphones and an iPad.Such a development means a significant change in the investigation, bringing it directly to Adams, media reported. The FBI is said to be handling the investigation along with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.Adams has urged his staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with the investigation. "I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said in a statement quoted in the report. Adams spokesperson Boyd Johnson said the mayor is fully cooperating with the investigation and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211031/who-is-eric-adams-the-hot-favourite-to-become-the-next-mayor-of-new-york-city-1090316339.html
americas
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083444602_116:0:1933:1363_1920x0_80_0_0_50e0bc32b17dbd6aa00ee63de4b5b133.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york city mayor eric adams, campaign fundraising violations, fbi raid, who is eric adams
new york city mayor eric adams, campaign fundraising violations, fbi raid, who is eric adams

FBI Reportedly Seizes New York Mayor Adams’ Phones in Federal Campaign Fundraising Probe

23:05 GMT 10.11.2023
CC0 / / FBI logo
FBI logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI agents have reportedly seized several cellphones belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of an investigation related to campaign fundraising violations.
The seizure occurred earlier this week after a court issued a search warrant, US media reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter. It was specified that the incident took place on Monday, and that agents confiscated two cellphones and an iPad.
Such a development means a significant change in the investigation, bringing it directly to Adams, media reported.
The FBI is said to be handling the investigation along with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
Adams has urged his staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with the investigation. "I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said in a statement quoted in the report.
Eric Adams, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, speaks during a campaign appearance in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2021
Who is Eric Adams, the Hot Favourite to Become the Next Mayor of New York City?
31 October 2021, 16:00 GMT
Adams spokesperson Boyd Johnson said the mayor is fully cooperating with the investigation and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The development comes amid reports that the FBI earlier raided the home of Adams' campaign treasurer, Brianna Suggs, over allegations that Suggs had taken illicit contributions from Turkish citizens.

Both Adams and Johnson previously responded to the allegations in a release, acknowledging that "it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly" and that it had been "immediately and proactively reported to investigators."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала