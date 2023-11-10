https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/fbi-reportedly-seizes-new-york-mayor-adams-phones-in-federal-campaign-fundraising-probe-1114878055.html
FBI Reportedly Seizes New York Mayor Adams’ Phones in Federal Campaign Fundraising Probe
FBI agents have reportedly seized several cellphones belonging to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of an investigation related to campaign fundraising violations.
2023-11-10T23:05+0000
The seizure occurred earlier this week after a court issued a search warrant, US media reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter. It was specified that the incident took place on Monday, and that agents confiscated two cellphones and an iPad.Such a development means a significant change in the investigation, bringing it directly to Adams, media reported. The FBI is said to be handling the investigation along with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.Adams has urged his staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with the investigation. "I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said in a statement quoted in the report. Adams spokesperson Boyd Johnson said the mayor is fully cooperating with the investigation and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
The seizure occurred earlier this week after a court issued a search warrant, US media reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter. It was specified that the incident took place on Monday, and that agents confiscated two cellphones and an iPad.
Such a development means a significant change in the investigation, bringing it directly to Adams, media reported.
The FBI is said to be handling the investigation along with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
Adams has urged his staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with the investigation. "I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide," Adams said in a statement quoted in the report.
31 October 2021, 16:00 GMT
Adams spokesperson Boyd Johnson said the mayor is fully cooperating with the investigation and has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
The development comes amid reports that the FBI earlier raided the home of Adams' campaign treasurer, Brianna Suggs, over allegations that Suggs had taken illicit contributions from Turkish citizens.
Both Adams and Johnson previously responded to the allegations in a release, acknowledging that "it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly" and that it had been "immediately and proactively reported to investigators."