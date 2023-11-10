International
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Israel Agrees to Short Pauses for Humanitarian Aid in the Assault on Gaza
Israel Agrees to Short Pauses for Humanitarian Aid in the Assault on Gaza
In this episode of Political Misfits we are discussing Israeli ‘humanitarian pauses’, Actors Guild deal, US strikes in Syria and more.
Israel Agrees to Short Pauses for Humanitarian Aid in the Assault on Gaza
In this episode of Political Misfits we are discussing Israeli ‘humanitarian pauses’, Actors Guild deal, US strikes in Syria and more.
Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the underwhelming performance of Republican presidential debate participants, a possible shift back toward neoconservative thought, the tensions in a new court case pitting the right to privacy against journalists’ First Amendment protections, and what to expect out of the Supreme Court on gun rights.Attorney, a pundit, and a writer Tyler Nixon discusses what, if anything, we might learn as a result of the subpoenas issued to the president’s brother and uncle, how constant threats of impeachment might be weakening Republicans’ position, how to expect US President Joe Biden to respond if the investigation into his son heats up, and why the Democrats won’t dump the president as their 2024 nominee.Leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses what happens when inflation cools but prices remain high, why huge paper bank losses won’t necessarily lead to more economic destabilization, what to make of the deal SAG-AFTRA finally brought back to its members after a historic strike, and why Republicans can’t seem to use economic satisfaction to their advantage.Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer on foreign policy and climate Arn Menconi speaks on how energy production and fossil fuel use was discussed in the Republican presidential debate, and pro-Israel organization Honest Reporting suggesting some journalists are Hamas collaborators.The Misfits also discuss the French president’s weaselly call for the world to move toward a ceasefire, a big Mafia bust, and the demise of news website Jezebel.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Israel Agrees to Short Pauses for Humanitarian Aid in the Assault on Gaza

04:03 GMT 10.11.2023 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 10.11.2023)
Political Misfits
Israel Agrees to Short Pauses for Humanitarian Aid in the Assault on Gaza
Michelle Witte
Michelle Witte
John Kiriakou
John Kiriakou
In this episode of Political Misfits we are discussing Israeli ‘humanitarian pauses’, Actors Guild deal, US strikes in Syria and more.
Adjunct professor and former general counsel of the NAACP Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the underwhelming performance of Republican presidential debate participants, a possible shift back toward neoconservative thought, the tensions in a new court case pitting the right to privacy against journalists’ First Amendment protections, and what to expect out of the Supreme Court on gun rights.
Attorney, a pundit, and a writer Tyler Nixon discusses what, if anything, we might learn as a result of the subpoenas issued to the president’s brother and uncle, how constant threats of impeachment might be weakening Republicans’ position, how to expect US President Joe Biden to respond if the investigation into his son heats up, and why the Democrats won’t dump the president as their 2024 nominee.
Leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses what happens when inflation cools but prices remain high, why huge paper bank losses won’t necessarily lead to more economic destabilization, what to make of the deal SAG-AFTRA finally brought back to its members after a historic strike, and why Republicans can’t seem to use economic satisfaction to their advantage.
Former Colorado County Commissioner and writer on foreign policy and climate Arn Menconi speaks on how energy production and fossil fuel use was discussed in the Republican presidential debate, and pro-Israel organization Honest Reporting suggesting some journalists are Hamas collaborators.
The Misfits also discuss the French president’s weaselly call for the world to move toward a ceasefire, a big Mafia bust, and the demise of news website Jezebel.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
