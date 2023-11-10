https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/israel-tiktok-and-desantis-height-among-topics-at-fiery-republican-debate-1114848527.html
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed the results of the latest Republican debate in Miami, Florida.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the results of the latest Republican debate in Miami, Florida.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attempt to capture Hamas' last positions in the isolated Palestinian territory.In the second hour, journalist Angie Wong discussed the results of the latest Republican debate, as the three primary challengers to Donald Trump's GOP ticket traded attacks on stage over a plethora of topics.In the final hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill spoke to Fault Lines about the stopgap funding bill that has split Republicans and Democrats in Congress. He also touches on the US Oversight Committee's subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden.Later in the hour, former CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou discussed the case of the ex-CIA agent that was accused of sexually abusing dozens of women over the course of two decades.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Israel, TikTok and DeSantis' Height Among Topics at Fiery Republican Debate
04:01 GMT 10.11.2023 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 10.11.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed the results of the latest Republican debate in Miami, Florida.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the ongoing Israeli military operation inside the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attempt to capture Hamas' last positions in the isolated Palestinian territory.
In the second hour, journalist Angie Wong discussed the results of the latest Republican debate, as the three primary challengers to Donald Trump's GOP ticket traded attacks on stage over a plethora of topics.
In the final hour, lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill spoke to Fault Lines about the stopgap funding bill that has split Republicans and Democrats in Congress. He also touches on the US Oversight Committee's subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden.
Later in the hour, former CIA whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou discussed the case of the ex-CIA agent that was accused of sexually abusing dozens of women over the course of two decades.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
