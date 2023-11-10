https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/israeli-attacks-on-un-chief-for-gaza-remarks-detached-from-reality---palestine-un-envoy-1114857372.html

Israeli Attacks on UN Chief for Gaza Remarks 'Detached From Reality' - Palestine UN Envoy

Israel has called on Guterres to step down for saying that the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which left 1,400 dead, did not happen in a "vacuum."

"Those attacking him, the only ones, are Israel and... they are completely detached from reality. He is the Secretary-General of the UN and he represents the moral power of the UN to stop wars, save civilian human lives. He is doing that when it comes to the Palestinian people," Mansour said. "Those who are trying to criticize his job and request his resignation are alone, they are totally isolated, they are reckless, they are schemers." Israel has called on Guterres to step down for saying that the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which left 1,400 dead, did not happen in a "vacuum."Palestine Appreciates Guterres’ Stance on Gaza War, But Needs Greater Aid Flow - UN EnvoyLenka White - Palestine appreciates the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ position on the Gaza conflict, however, the aid is not sufficient, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told Sputnik."We appreciate the position of the Secretary-General, who is calling for a humanitarian ceasefire immediately. Now. And he also said that the Gaza Strip is becoming a graveyard of children and that crime has to be stopped. We appreciate these statements," Mansour said "As suggested by the Secretary-General, of the scale of a minimum of 100 truck loads per day, we need more than that, but a minimum of that."Senior US State Department official David Satterfield on Thursday said 100 trucks carrying aid are able to access Gaza daily. However, the aid flow, he added, only meets the population's "minimum requirements."Palestine Hopes US Pushes Israel to Stop War, But Congress Sends Opposite Signals - EnvoyLenka White - Palestine wishes the US Congress would cease its support for Israel to keep fighting, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told Sputnik."Congress, which is providing Israel with limitless amounts of weapons and financial support, would encourage the current Israeli government to continue this aggression. We wish that they wouldn’t encourage aggression, but encourage them to stop the war and to move in the direction of peace," Mansour said. "But they are responsible for their decisions. Logic would say if you want peace and to stop the fighting, you don’t provide the tools to encourage one party to continue the war."

